Red Raiders Golfer Set to Compete at Arnold Palmer Cup

Aberg returns to the prestigious competition after a season where he won the Ben Hogan Award and garnered All-American honors for the second season in a row.

The 2022 edition of the Arnold Palmer Cup is scheduled for July 1-3, and Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg is ready for the competition. Aberg helped the International Team win last year's Cup.

The selections for the teams were based on April's rankings , and Aberg is currently No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings after a fifth-place finish at The Amateur Championship and a top-20 at the European Amateur Championship early in June.

Aberg also won the 2022 Big 12 Championship individual title and was 11th at the NCAA Championship, earning him All-American honors.

The Arnold Cup will be played at Golf Club de Genève in Switzerland for the first time ever , as the world's top collegiate golfers are ready to tame the course.

The competition has been Co-ed since the 2018 edition, as the Ryder Cup-style tournament has men and women from the United States playing side-by-side against international competition.

Founded by golf legend Arnold Palmer and The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), the first incarnation of the Cup was in 1997 at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

Some other historic courses that have hosted the event include The Old Course, Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course, and Cherry Hills. The 2018 event at Evian Resort Golf Club became the first major amateur American tournament to feature men and women playing side-by-side as partners .

Over 125 former Arnold Palmer Cup players have gone on to earn cards on the PGA, DP World, or LPGA Tours, 29 have played for Europe or the USA in Ryder Cup or President's Cup competition. More than 60 former Arnold Palmer Cup contestants have claimed over 275 victories on the PGA or DP World Tours, including three major championships in 2020 and two in 2021.

Currently, the United States leads the Arnold Palmer Cup series 13-11-1.

