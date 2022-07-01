ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Video shows Piquet adding homophobic slur against Hamilton

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvTR5_0gSHg9wy00
FILE - Three-time world champion Formula One racer Nelson Piquet of Brazil attends the shooting of the Hungarian Television's Formula One magazine in Budapest, Hungary, July 23, 2015. Piquet apologized to Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 saying the racial term he used about the Mercedes driver was “ill thought out” but was not meant to be offensive. The 69-year-old Brazilian has faced heavy criticism this week over comments he made in Portuguese last November on a podcast where he referred to Hamilton as “neguinho,” which means “little Black guy.” (Janos Marjai/MTI via AP, file)

SAO PAULO (AP) — More video in Brazilian media shows retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet using homophobic language and more racial slurs about Lewis Hamilton.

The website Grande Prêmio published video late Thursday — apparently filmed last year with Piquet speaking in Portuguese — in which the 69-year-old Brazilian used homophobic language to say the British driver wasn’t focused to challenge Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg for the 2016 title, which the German won. There was also a fourth instance of a racial slur about Hamilton, who is Black.

For earlier slurs that came to wider attention this week, Piquet has already been widely condemned by F1, drivers, teams, and governing body, the FIA.

On a podcast last November, Piquet discussed a crash between Hamilton and Max Verstappen during last year’s British Grand Prix. Piquet referred to Hamilton as “neguinho” in Portuguese, which means “little Black guy.” The term is not necessarily a racist slur in Brazil, but it is an expression that is increasingly seen as distasteful, and its phrasing can also emphasize that.

Piquet apologized to Hamilton on Wednesday, but said the term, while “ill thought out,” was not meant to be offensive. He added “neguinho” can be used as a short for “people in general.” But his phrasing in that part of the video left no doubt he was singling out Hamilton as “the little Black guy,” to which he added a homophobic slur.

Piquet’s spokesman did not comment about the video published late Thursday after a request from The Associated Press.

There was no immediate response from Hamilton or Verstappen to the Grande Prêmio footage.

Piquet was suspended on Thursday from his honorary membership of the British Racing Drivers’ Club, which owns and runs the Silverstone track, the site of this week’s grand prix.

Hamilton has called for “archaic mindsets” to change. After former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone defended Piquet on British TV, Hamilton questioned why “older voices” are given prominence in F1.

Series leader Verstappen, who is in a relationship with Piquet’s daughter, Kelly Piquet, said on Thursday that Piquet used a “very, very offensive” word to describe Hamilton but he did not believe Piquet to be a racist.

Piquet, the F1 champion in 1981, 1983 and 1987, has divided F1 fans in Brazil for continuing to disparage fellow Brazilian star Ayton Senna, and questioning his sexuality without proof.

Senna, a hero of Hamilton’s, was killed in a crash in 1994 at the San Marino GP. Still, Piquet has made homophobic references to Senna, most recently in a 2020 interview.

Piquet has also angered F1 fans for his staunch support of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Piquet supporters have said on social media that the recent video of Piquet has gone viral as part of a political smear campaign against the president.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 6

bob54
3d ago

It's too bad when Brazilians and Portuguese don't know their own history. . Africian blood runs in their veins even if they don't have as much melanin.

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Independent

British Grand Prix: Protestors storm Silverstone track after red flag due to crash

Protestors stormed the Silverstone track at the British Grand Prix following a red flag caused by a major crash.The race was swiftly halted during the first lap after Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo flipped up and crashed into the barriers.The crash, which also involved Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon, produced an immediate red flag.But as the chaos unfolded, people attempted to enter the track, with the FIA confirming the situation was rectified quickly and passed on to the local authorities.An FIA statement read: “We also confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track.Protestors on...
MOTORSPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Fan video of Zhou Guanyu crash at British Grand Prix goes viral

An extremely scary crash to start the British Grand Prix on Sunday at Silverstone Circuit in England had fans and drivers concerned, but things turned out to be OK. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu was flipped upside-down and slid across the gravel into a fence just after the F1 race got started. Pierre Gasly clipped George Russell, who then bumped Zhou and caused the Alfa Romeo to flip.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Ecclestone
Person
Nico Rosberg
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Nelson Piquet
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Lewis Hamilton
wrestlinginc.com

Japan Passes New Law Inspired By Tragic Death Of Hana Kimura

It has been just over two years since Hana Kimura took her own life. Kimura had been receiving racist abuse from online fans of the reality show Terrace House, on which she was a contestant. The government of Japan has taken a step towards possibly curbing such insults in the future.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reacts To His third Place Finish – “I Gave It Everything”

Lewis Hamilton had an excellent race today at the British Grand Prix, and while we thought he was going to take first place at his home track, he was eventually pushed back to a podium-grabbing P3. After struggling with porpoising and low downforce for the majority of the season so far, the W13 now looks […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reacts To His third Place Finish – “I Gave It Everything” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

British Grand Prix: George Russell reacts to ‘horrific’ Zhou Guanyu crash at Silverstone

George Russell has reacted to the “absolutely horrific” crash involving Zhou Guanyu at the British Grand Prix. The Chinese driver, whose Alfa Romeo was launched upside down, is now conscious and talking, made contact with the Mercedes of Russell. Williams’ Alex Albon was also caught up in the alarming accident at Silverstone, which led to a lengthy red flag delay before the race resumed.The Briton was able to leap out of his car once the race was halted and has explained the situation as it unfolded.“Absolutely horrific incident,” Russell said. “We took a risk on the hard, we started out...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slur#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Brazilian#Grande Pr Mio#British#Mercedes#German#Fia
The Independent

Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix was red-flagged on the first lap after Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo was launched upside down.Chinese rookie Zhou was removed from his car and taken away on a stretcher.Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon were also caught up in the alarming accident at Silverstone.Following an incident at the start of the race Alex Albon and Zhou Guanyu have been taken to the medical centre. Both drivers are conscious and continue to be evaluated. Further updates will be given in due course. pic.twitter.com/mUenaHpTYO— Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2022Russell was quickly out of his car after the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

British GP’s chaotic start encapsulates the spectacle and terror of Formula 1’s new era

Enthralling, thrilling and spine-chilling in equal measure, where on earth to begin to describe this one as the sun sets at Silverstone for another year? Well it’s quite simple really: at the beginning. Because for all the nerve-shredding overtakes, questionable strategy calls and moments of fortune that followed in a brilliant British Grand Prix – won deservedly by first-time victor Carlos Sainz – the stakes in the opening 20 seconds at lights out could not have been much higher.While the eyes of a record 140,000 spectators were fixed on the battle of the front, with Max Verstappen overtaking Sainz into...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu survives ‘horrific’ first-lap crash at Silverstone

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu survived an extraordinary opening-lap crash at the British Grand Prix after his car flipped upside down and slammed into the catch fencing in front of thousands of shocked fans.The Formula One rookie was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of Zhou’s machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control.Upside down, Zhou continued through the gravel before he slammed into the tyre barrier and was launched into the fencing.Following an incident at the start of the race Alex Albon and Zhou Guanyu have...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Nick Kyrgios faces charge of assaulting ex-girlfriend in Australia

The tennis player Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian, who reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Monday, will appear in court in Canberra next month. Australian Capital Territory policing confirmed on...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

971K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy