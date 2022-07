AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police have confirmed that 50 people were arrested after some protesters became unruly and didn’t disperse after a curfew was issued at midnight. “A team of officers provided multiple verbal commands and other instructions and offered a reasonable amount of time to comply,” Akron police said in a statement. “Due to growing concerns that the situation could further escalate, paired with the refusal to comply with a lawful order to disperse, officers deployed a chemical irritant to prevent further rioting and property damage.”

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO