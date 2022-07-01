Two people hospitalized after a traffic collision just north of Battle Ground (Battle Ground, WA)

Two people received injuries after a traffic collision Thursday evening just north of Battle Ground.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle wreck took place just after 8 p.m. on State Route 503 at Northeast Rock Creek Road. The preliminary reports showed that a white 2012 Ford Escape was westbound on Rock Creek Road approaching SR-503 when the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a white 2002 International 4700E truck that was northbound on SR-503.

The driver and passenger in the Ford were transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center with unspecified injuries. The driver and passenger in the truck remained unharmed in the accident. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. No further information is available.

The collision remains under investigation.

July 1, 2022

Source: KPTV