22-year-old Kody G Bruton and 56-year-old David O’ Brien injured after a crash in Benton County (Benton County, WA)

Authorities identified 22-year-old Kody G Bruton, of Kennewick, and 56-year-old David O’ Brien, of Lewiston, Idaho, as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on Thursday in south Benton County.

As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Highway 14, just outside of Plymouth, which is around 19 miles south of Kennewick city limits. The preliminary investigation showed that 24-year-old Wesley J Purcell, of Pilot Rock, Ore., was driving a tractor-trailer, pulling a load of hay, west on Highway 14.

He was reportedly not paying attention when a Chevy van stopped in front of him to turn onto Plymouth Industrial Road. Just then, the semi crashed into the van sending it into the eastbound lane where it slammed into a Ford F150 pickup. The semi-truck then went into the eastbound lane as well and rammed into a Toyota.

On arrival, emergency personnel transported the van’s driver, Kody G Bruton, and the pickup’s driver, David O’ Brien to Trios Southridge Hospital with unspecified injuries. The fourth driver remained unharmed in the accident. The highway was shut down until the vehicles could be cleared from the scene. Wesley J Purcell was cited with second degree negligent driving. No additional information has been provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

July 1, 2022

Source: Tri-City Herald