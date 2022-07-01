ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

22-year-old Kody G Bruton and 56-year-old David O’ Brien injured after a crash in Benton County (Benton County, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 4 days ago
Authorities identified 22-year-old Kody G Bruton, of Kennewick, and 56-year-old David O’ Brien, of Lewiston, Idaho, as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on Thursday in south Benton County.

As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Highway 14, just outside of Plymouth, which is around 19 miles south of Kennewick city limits. The preliminary investigation showed that 24-year-old Wesley J Purcell, of Pilot Rock, Ore., was driving a tractor-trailer, pulling a load of hay, west on Highway 14.

He was reportedly not paying attention when a Chevy van stopped in front of him to turn onto Plymouth Industrial Road. Just then, the semi crashed into the van sending it into the eastbound lane where it slammed into a Ford F150 pickup. The semi-truck then went into the eastbound lane as well and rammed into a Toyota.

On arrival, emergency personnel transported the van’s driver, Kody G Bruton, and the pickup’s driver, David O’ Brien to Trios Southridge Hospital with unspecified injuries. The fourth driver remained unharmed in the accident. The highway was shut down until the vehicles could be cleared from the scene. Wesley J Purcell was cited with second degree negligent driving. No additional information has been provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

July 1, 2022

Source: Tri-City Herald

Related
4 men hospitalized after a DUI crash outside Prosser (Benton County, WA)

On Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a DUI crash around the Prosser city limits. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place a little before 3 a.m. on I-82 around milepost 82. The early reports showed that a 24-year-old man, from Granger, was heading east on I-82 in a Ford F-150 when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and the truck flipped over.
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Single-car crash outside Richland early July 4

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center following a single-car crash near the city limits of Richland around 8:17 a.m. on July 4. The 52-year-old female driver from West Richland was headed east on SR 240 near milepost 34 when she left the roadway and hit an embankment.
RICHLAND, WA
Woman hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash outside Richland (Richland, WA)

On Monday, a woman suffered injuries following a traffic accident outside Richland. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on SR 240 near milepost 34 near the city limits of Richland at about 8:17 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a 52-year-old woman, from West Richland, was traveling east when her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into an embankment.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews fighting 3200-acre fire between Mabton and Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:00 a.m. As of 3:00 a.m. the fire was 100% contained, according to Yakima Fire District 5. The evacuation notice has been lifted and fire crews will remain on scene to make sure the fire doesn't pick back up. UPDATE: 9:35 p.m. According to the Yakima...
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police look for people allegedly involved in car theft

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking the public for information on two people believed to be involved in a car theft. A car was stolen from the 4600 block of W. Clearwater Avenue in the morning of July 4. Police believe the two people associated with the pictured pickup truck were involved. The two are described as a Caucasian woman and a Caucasian man with tattoos on his forearms.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Multiple suspicious fires sparked in Grandview area

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Crews are dealing with multiple suspicious fires in the Grandview area Monday morning, July 4th. Benton County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on social media of what they were dealing with. The post says deputies have been assisting Grandview Police Department since 3 a.m. Yakima County...
nbcrightnow.com

Dollar Tree in Grandview up in flames early Monday morning

GRANDVIEW, Wash. - A Dollar Tree off Grandview up in flames around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. The Grand view Police Department were first to arrive on scene followed by West Benton Fire, who was arriving from another fire earlier. A car was seen leaving the scene, however there's no description...
ifiberone.com

Crop-dusting pilot loses life in plane crash near Warden

WARDEN - A local man leaves behind a family after perishing in plane wreck near Warden on Saturday. Adams County Sheriff’s officials say 38-year-old Gavin Morse of Lind crashed his plane at 5:40 p.m. just north of the 300 block of W. Lind-Warden Road between Lind and Warden. The...
WARDEN, WA
Big Country News

Washington Man Hospitalized with Serious Injuries Following Single Engine Plane Crash in Whitman County

LACROSSE, WA - A 65-year-old Washington man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a single engine plane crash Friday afternoon in Whitman County. The Whitman County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and local emergency crews from the Lacrosse area responded to the scene at approximately 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The crash was reportedly in proximity of a small airstrip near milepost 104 on State Route 26 in Whitman County.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Aircraft crash in Whitman county, serious injury reported

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a single prop aircraft crashed in Whitman county, just off the SR 26 near Lacrosse. According to early updates, one occupant was onboard and sustained serious injuries. A Life Flight is enroute to the scene. The roadway is unblocked,...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man dies while in custody of Franklin County Corrections Center

FRANKLIN CO. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after a man was found dead in a jail cell Friday. The sheriff’s office said the 32-year-old man was found unresponsive during a routine check. Authorities said deputies, along with paramedics from the Pasco Fire Department, tried to revive the man but he was declared dead at the scene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County inmate found unresponsive in cell, declared dead

PASCO, Wash. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on July 1, according to Commander Monty Huber. The man was found unresponsive during routine checks. Deputies attempted CPR immediately while they waited for Pasco Fire Department paramedics. Lifesaving measures were...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
