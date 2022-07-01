ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Creek, AL

2 dead in murder-suicide in Town Creek

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

TOWN CREEK — A woman and man are dead after a domestic issue resulted in a murder-suicide in Town Creek on Thursday night, according to Town Creek police Chief Jerry Garrett.

Garrett said Daricus “Rico” Yarbrough, 33, of Town Creek, shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Sheneaka Davis, 33, at her Bradley Street home and then returned to his home a few houses away and fatally shot himself.

Garrett said Davis called police at 6:20 p.m. Thursday about an unwanted guest at her residence. She was fatally shot twice a few minutes later, he said.

He said Davis had called police several months ago because Yarbrough was trespassing on her property and was an unwanted guest.

