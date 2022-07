Wisconsin has its first confirmed case of monkeypox. The Department of Health Services has identified the state’s first confirmed case of ortho poxvirus presumed to be monkey pox. The case is in a Dane County resident, that person is currently isolating and DHS reports the risk remains low for the general public. As of June 30 there have been 396 confirmed monkey pox and ortho pox cases in the U-S. DHS, federal, state and local partners are working to investigate and monitor the current outbreak. The greatest risk for transmission of monkey pox is from prolonged face-to-face contact and exchange of bodily fluids.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO