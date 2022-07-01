ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

1 person seriously injured after an auto-pedestrian collision in Lynnwood (Lynnwood, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 4 days ago
On Thursday, one person suffered injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Lynnwood.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place on Interstate 5, near 212th Street Southwest a little before 3 p.m. The early reports showed that a pedestrian entered the freeway on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate and was crossing west when a Cadillac Escalade going northbound hit the person in the HOV lane.

On arrival, emergency personnel rushed the victim to a hospital with serious injuries. The 55-year-old driver of the Escalade and her 26-year-old passenger, both from Edmonds, remained unharmed in the accident. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Source: My Edmonds News

