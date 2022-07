It probably wasn’t the 4th of July weekend Touki Toussaint was hoping for, as he was designated for assignment on Saturday, ending his tenure as a Brave. The once highly-touted prospect made his Atlanta debut back in 2018 and flashed his potential several times over four seasons with the team, but like most young arms, consistency — especially with his command — prevented him from sustained success. And after beginning this season abysmally with Gwinnett, the Braves decided to move on from him to make room on the 40-man roster.

