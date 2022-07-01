DJ Shawna talks Summerfest, documentary in the works

MILWAUKEE — The return of Milwaukee's Independence Day fireworks drew thousands of people to the lakefront Sunday. "It feels good because everybody's not cramped up in the house or trying to camp out in the yard and everything," said Sarah Prescott, who camped out overnight to secure her spot. "So it's just good to see the people, see the kites flying and everything, being able to feel the breeze off the lake, and hopefully those fireworks are just as great."

