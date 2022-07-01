DJ Shawna talks Summerfest, documentary in the works

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nicole Koglin will be in West Bend on Tuesday, July 5, as part of CBS 58 Hometowns. Where should Nicole visit in West Bend? Send an email to hometowns@cbs58.com or share your suggestions on Facebook or Twitter.
MILWAUKEE — The return of Milwaukee's Independence Day fireworks drew thousands of people to the lakefront Sunday. "It feels good because everybody's not cramped up in the house or trying to camp out in the yard and everything," said Sarah Prescott, who camped out overnight to secure her spot. "So it's just good to see the people, see the kites flying and everything, being able to feel the breeze off the lake, and hopefully those fireworks are just as great."
MILWAUKEE — After many communities, including Milwaukee, postponed fireworks on July 4th due to storms, some are postponing indefinitely or finding other dates. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Noyes Park, Washington Park, Wilson Park.
MILWAUKEE — Like many companies that started during the pandemic, Boat MKE is making waves. Now in their third season, they are gearing up to get you out on the Milwaukee River. What sets them apart from other boat rentals is their boats. Boat MKE refurbishes retro boats, giving...
A 28-year-old Black transgender woman named Brazil Johnson was recently killed in Milwaukee near West Garfield and North Teutonia avenues. Violence against transgender people disproportionately affects trans people of color according to the Human Rights Campaign. In 2021, the group reported nearly 60 deaths of transgender or gender non-conforming people, and majority were Black and Latinx transgender women.
MILWAUKEE — A southside family was able to escape a destructive house fire that swept through three homes along 20th and Grant. The family is now asking for the community's help. The victim, Brittany Rozewicz, shared that her home was declared a total loss after the blaze ripped through...
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) --- The City of Waukesha has postponed its fireworks show planned for Monday, July 4th ahead of predicted severe weather. The Waukesha 4th of July parade is still expected to step off at 11am.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At just 18-years-old, Wisconsin’s Alyssa Drake has become a nationally-ranked competitive water skier. The Oconomowoc native said she found skiing at an early age, going out on the lake with her Dad as a baby. By the time she was 10, Drake had competed in Nationals and podiumed on her first try. In eighth grade Drake became homeschooled so she could focus on competitively skiing. The now 18-year-old recently graduated high school and will attend Florida Southern College and be on the Moccasins’ water ski team.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. At 17, Daija Thompson was deeply involved in her faith and had a family full of love and care. And, still, she despaired over the...
MILWAUKEE — Due to the possibility of severe storms, many municipalities throughout southeastern Wisconsin have postponed their 4th of July fireworks displays. Here is the updated list:. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park,...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.— Mandy Jane Ashenfelter said even through the tough times, she is thankful she created The Hair Hut three years ago. “I am not in this to get rich,” she said. “If I was, I wouldn’t be here, but I’m so thankful and it’s worth it.”
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 43, who police said was an innocent bystander, was shot Sunday night, July 3 near Clybourn and Layton Boulevard during a fight between two groups of men. Police said the shots were fired around 8:15 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment...
MILWAUKEE — The Deer District gave into its need for speed on Saturday. Nascar set up a tailgate experience for race fans as drivers tried their luck on the Road America course. The tailgate featured interactive games and giveaways.
GRAFTON — After carefully and lovingly restoring the historic Hotel Grafton to its original 1892 charm, Kit Keller and Paul Rushing were not just going to hand the keys off to anyone. Paul Rushing first announced publicly at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce Awards event in May that he...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Fourth of July holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, July 4. Reminder: Collection...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 37-year-old man is in custody for allegedly beating a woman near 46th and W. Hope Avenue late on Sunday, July 3. Officials say around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old intentionally battered the victim. The 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment...
