ALPENA, MI. – Alpena was shining in red white and blue this morning as the Fourth of July parade set off at the Alpena County Fairgrounds. Children danced down the street as the town came together to celebrate Independence Day. Members of the armed services kicked off the parade playing ceremonial melodies while dressed in uniform. The parade featured dozens of floats, bands, and patriotic spirits. Community members shared why they love watching the parade every year.

ALPENA, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO