The 4th of July is approaching, and there are few better ways to celebrate freedom than with freebies. This Independence Day, if you want to skip hosting a barbecue, you can get free food from some eateries and snag some serious deals on meal kits to whip up something festive and delicious at home and get steep discounts on sweet treats for dessert. Want to skip crowds? You can even enjoy free fireworks at home (where legal, and please use them safely!) and more.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO