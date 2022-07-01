Cowboys re-sign K Lirim Hajrullahu

Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys will have a familiar face on special teams during training camp later this month. The team is re-signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The 32-year-old put himself on the NFL radar with his play in the CFL over the course of a six-year career there. That tenure included two All-Star seasons and a Grey Cup championship. It earned him the opportunity to showcase himself in the United States, beginning in the 2020 offseason.

In April of that year, Hajrullahu signed with the Rams as they searched for Greg Zuerlein‘s replacement. He wasn’t able to win the job, however, as Los Angeles tapped Sam Sloman for the top spot. That began a cycle of brief stints in the Spring League and on multiple NFL teams’ practice squads for Hajrullahu in the following two years.

That included time with the Panthers and, later, Cowboys in 2021. He made a total of four appearances last season, converting four of five field goal attempts and going eight-for-eight on extra points. His time in Dallas has earned him another opportunity to replace Zuerlein, whom the Cowboys released earlier this offseason.

The team previously had only undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay on the roster, leading to expectations that they would add competition at the position. Hajrullahu represents a veteran option, but Dallas could still bring in further candidates for the starting role in the coming weeks.