ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Police: Ohio woman allegedly drank White Claw, ate a Hot Pocket, took bath in stranger’s home

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtQZY_0gSHcbWn00

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been arrested for allegedly drinking a White Claw, eating a Hot Pocket and taking a bubble bath in a stranger’s home, according to police.

Brookfield Township Police Department said that on Wednesday, they were called after a family arrived home and found a woman inside their house that they did not know. When officers arrived at the home, they found Cassandra Pacheco outside.

According to WOIO, Pacheco, 59, allegedly admitted to police that she went inside the home after she realized it was unlocked.

“Reminder to lock not only your car doors, but also your house doors. You never know who you might find making dinner or taking a bath when you get home,” said BTPD.

BPTD said they looked around and it appeared that Pacheco allegedly drank half of a White Claw and put it in the refrigerator. She made herself a Hot Pocket and some lasagna, before taking a bubble bath and changing into new clothes that she brought with her.

Pacheco allegedly told BTPD that she was dropped off in the area by someone who offered her a ride, not someone she knew.

Pacheco has been booked on a recommended charge of burglary, according to WOIO. No further information has been released, including why Pacheco chose that specific neighborhood.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Police: Colorado woman arrested for allegedly using bear spray at Fourth of July event

TRINIDAD, Colo. — A Colorado woman has been arrested for allegedly using bear spray at a Fourth of July event, police say. According to the Trinidad Police Department, said on Monday around 9:19 p.m., officers were called out to the Central Park Baseball Stadium after reports of a crowd of people being sprayed with pepper spray. When officers arrived, they found people who were suffering from injuries related to getting pepper-sprayed.
TRINIDAD, CO
WDBO

Fireworks believed to have caused 2 Florida house fires

FISHHAWK, Fla. — Officials believe that fireworks caused two different house fires in Florida on the Fourth of July. WTVT said on Monday evening that the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire around 9:47 a.m. after the homeowner called to report a garage fire that was quickly spreading in their house in Fishhawk.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WBRE

ATV rider called ‘reckless’ after fleeing police

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in identifying an ATV rider that investigators called “very reckless” after fleeing officers Sunday. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the man pictured below was reported fleeing from officers on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. Investigators are...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Brookfield Township, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Bath Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Newswatch 16

Michigan man dead at Peach Festival

MOOSIC, Pa. — The Lackawanna County Coroners Office says a 63-year-old Michigan man has died while attending the Peach Festival on Montage Mountain. Officials say the man was found suffering from cardiac arrest around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, first responders attempted to help the man, but he was declared dead shortly after.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Back Down The Pennsylvania Road with a Grand Old Flag

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We revisit a special Fourth of July trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. It was in 2011 when Mike Stevens took a long look at the colors that started it all. Check out stories from WNEP's Video Vault/Back Down the Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDBO

CDC: Florida ice cream possible source of listeria outbreak

MIAMI — (AP) — The estate of an Illinois woman who died earlier this year from a listeria infection filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a Florida ice cream company that health officials have connected to a multistate outbreak. The lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#A White Claw#Woio#Cox Media Group
WDBO

California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers

JACKSON, Calif. — (AP) — A Fourth of July wildfire that authorities say may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue temporarily trapped holiday revelers as it chewed through a mountainous California region that's a top tourism destination, officials said. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

More than 80 police departments across southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. – More than 80 municipal police departments from counties in southeastern Pennsylvania will join state police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities, officials said. The state Transportation Department announced Tuesday that police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Clinton Township Crash

One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a three car crash that occurred late last week in Clinton Township. According to State Police, 25-year-old Joshua Skurka of Saxonburg was traveling west on Saxonburg Boulevard (Route 228) just before 7pm on Friday (July 1st) when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light.
SAXONBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman attacks security guards at ER

Danville, Pa. — The woman kicked, punched, pinched, grabbed, and pulled the hair of three security officers who attempted to stop her from leaving Geisinger Emergency Department in Danville, police said. All three security guards received injuries for their efforts, according to an affidavit filed by Mahoning Township Police. Those injuries included a chunk of hair being ripped from one of the guard’s heads. Madison Rachel Wasser, 23, of Mount...
DANVILLE, PA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy