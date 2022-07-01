ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota US Sales Drop 17.9% In June

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Toyota Motor Corp TM said its North America business (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2022 of 170,155 vehicles, a 17.9% decrease on a volume basis and down 21.1% on daily...

#Toyota Motor Corp Tm
Benzinga

Benzinga

