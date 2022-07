Columbia, CA — There are numerous ways to celebrate Independence Day in the Mother Lode. One of the biggest events is the annual Glorious Fourth of July Celebration put on by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce at Columbia State Historic Park. The festivities begin at 11am with a flag-raising ceremony and the firing of the black powder muskets by the Columbia Foot Dragoons. The parade starts at noon. This year’s Grand Marshal is Roger Kirby. There will also be a band concert, and contests like greased pole climbing, nail pounding, watermelon and pie eating, a cake walk, egg relay race, and a five-way tug-of-war.

COLUMBIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO