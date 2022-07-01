ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Teen car thief pursued by victim, quickly arrested

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A teenager was arrested for stealing a car from a parking lot Thursday after the vehicle’s owner chased him down and called deputies.

According to arrest reports, Nicholas Sean Hoolihan, 16, of Las Vegas, Nev., stole a pickup truck that was parked outside the Walgreens at 11494 Bonita Beach Road on Thursday.

The victim had noticed Hoolihan attempted to leave the parking lot, but was able to catch up to the vehicle and tried to reenter it through the driver’s side door. He grabbed at Hoolihan, who kept on driving. The victim was dragged around 100 feet before Hoolihan was able to flee with the vehicle.

A Good Samaritan who had witnessed the incident then invited the victim into his car to attempt to pursue Hoolihan. However, the suspect was able to crash the truck into their vehicle and continued to get away.

Minutes after the theft took place, Lee County deputies notified The Collier County Sheriff’s Office that a stolen pickup was heading into their jurisdiction.

Shortly later, Collier County deputies found the pickup near the intersection of U.S. 41 North and Strada Place. Hoolihan had parked it and run off, however, deputies were quickly able to locate him and take him into custody.

“Once again our deputies came through and stopped a fleeing felon,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “This individual put lives at risk with his reckless behavior on our roads, and thankfully nobody was seriously hurt.”

Deputies also determined Hoolihan does not have a driver’s license and charged him with the misdemeanor offense.

Hoolihan faces multiple felonies including grand theft auto, aggravated battery and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

