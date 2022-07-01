Happy or overwhelmed? Gallup releases Global Emotions Report

Two years of a global pandemic.

Higher costs for everything from food to fuel to housing.

Friends and families who have differing political views and have had falling-outs because of them.

With all of that, it should be no surprise that the world is not happy.

Gallup has released its annual Global Emotions Report.

The polling group surveyed 127,000 adults in 122 countries spanning the globe.

They have found that 2021 was more stressful than 2020, USA Today reported.

Gallup said 42% of respondents worldwide said they were worrying more last year than the year before. Daily stress is also up.

People surveyed also told pollsters that they didn’t feel happy during the previous day and they were not as well-rested as they had been in 2020.

Gallup’s Positive Experience Index dropped for the first time since 2017.

One category — anger — actually went down by a percentage point in 2021 when compared with 2020, Gallup said.

More people also responded that they had learned something interesting and that they had started smiling and laughing again, The Hill reported.

Gallup’s research confirms what software company Oracle found — that about half the world’s population are still unhappy since the COVID-19 pandemic began, USA Today reported.

So what can be done with the data?

Gallup said it is important for policymakers to realize why people are feeling the way they do and look to make corrections.

Some of the stressors, according to USA Today, include a lack of well-being at work, global hunger and of course, loneliness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the report below or click here.

Gallup 2022 Global Emotions Report by National Content Desk on Scribd

