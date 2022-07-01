ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, LA

KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin

KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“To all the young ladies out there, let me tell you something. If you can see it, you...

www.knoe.com

KNOE TV8

KNOE.com: List of ArkLaMiss 4th of July Weekend Events

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here’s a list of things happening on the 2022 4th of July weekend. Underlined entries are expected to include fireworks shows. The following events are for Saturday, July 2, 2022. Fireworks Over Lake D’Arbonne. The Chamber will be hosting our annual Fireworks Show Over...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Several inches of rain fell upon Union County Sunday morning and afternoon. Video by James Carroll. Flash flooding hit south Arkansas on the day before Independence Day. Over five inches of rain. Life Church WM hosts Community Block Party, partners with Boys...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Veterans attempting to recover stolen lawnmower

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Local Veterans are searching for lawnmower that was stolen from their property post commander Christopher Leguin says that he is shocked that someone would steal from veterans.  Christopher Leguin,”Our Auxiliary president came in to work on our Auxiliary Building, she called me while I was at work and asked if I had opened the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant structure fire

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 3, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department shared a Facebook post about a fire it responded to. According to the post, Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire in the 1900 Block of South Grand Street. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Alice Wallace sworn in as Winnsboro’s first female Mayor

Winnsboro, La. (KNOE) - Winnsboro’s first female mayor is officially on the job. Lifelong resident Alice Wallace was sworn in during a ceremony at the Princess Theater on July 1. Wallace’s top priorities will include bringing businesses back to the city and focusing on recreational opportunities for children.
WINNSBORO, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop settles nearly 15-year-old firefighters lawsuit

Bastrop, La. (KNOE) - The City of Bastrop has settled a nearly 15-year-old lawsuit. Mayor Betty Alford-Olive announced on June 30 that the city had reached an agreement to settle a 2008 lawsuit that claimed the city’s pay practice for firefighters violated state law. “We appreciate our firefighters,” Mayor...
BASTROP, LA
thegramblinite.com

103 N. Monroe St.

Beautiful Apartment in Downtown Ruston - Close to LA Tech & Downtown Ruston with Lots of Upgrades - This move in ready 2nd floor apartment features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Ceramic tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Everything is like new and ready for you to move in. This apartment is walking distance from Louisiana Tech University and Downtown Ruston's shopping, eating establishments and more. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, one of our property managers will contact you about the showing.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Downtown Billiards takes on its Inaugural Rib Cook-Off

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe kicked off its 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party with several events on Saturday, and the Inaugural Rib Cook-Off at Downtown Billiards in Monroe was one of them. A lot of cooking took place at the night bar beginning at 8 a.m. on...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Medical Equipment Scams Part 2

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fake medical equipment scam calls can take on many forms. Often, the callers claim they are with Medicare or a familiar medical provider, or tell you that your “free” equipment is ready for pickup if you “press one.” Once you press a button, however, you will begin to receive more unwanted calls and requests to convince you to disclose your personal information.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: The Tattered Rose

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - Just off the square in Jonesboro sits a small gift shop and restaurant with a big history. The Tattered Rose is built from a 117-year-old house that was renovated by the owner Janet Anderson. “We worked on it for about two and a half years trying...
JONESBORO, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stops lead to warrant arrests

Last week, two men were arrested following traffic stops for having active warrants within the parish. In the first instance, a RPD officer responded to a warrant service complaint the morning of June 30 by the Louisiana State Police at the intersection of North Trenton Street and West Carolina Avenue. The LSP trooper said he stopped Michael Wayne Pierce, 61, of Ruston, for not wearing a seatbelt.
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

New Louisiana law might help teacher shortage

Pews filled with loved ones listened to speeches from those close to Caldwell. SPD says he's the suspect in a shooting that happened at a gas station on Jewella Avenue. Police say this was not their first run-in with Kelly. GETTING ANSWERS: Why is there litter near the Christian Service...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Former Monroe officer pleads guilty to 'unjustified' violence

MONROE - A former police officer pleaded guilty to kicking a man in the face as he lay on the ground with his hands behind his back during an arrest in 2020, according to federal prosecutors. Jared Desadier, 44, pleaded before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote to a charge of...
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests:. Mary Ann Brister, 38 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 5-11-22 for 5 counts of Fugitive from Union Parish. Wanda Brew, 54 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 5-12-22 for Disturbing the Peace and 5 counts...
FARMERVILLE, LA
KEDM

OPSO searching for missing man

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently attempting to locate a missing person, Christopher Hamilton, age 54. Mr. Hamilton was last seen in the Bawcomville area in West Monroe on June 15, 2022. He is described as a White male, 5’-11” tall, weighing 160 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair. He is believed driving a gray 2006 Toyota Tundra.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Pro-choice advocates in Monroe held an abortion rights protest

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The fallout continues after the Roe V Wade decision. Pro-choice advocates held a protest against the ruling outside the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. One of the organizers says it’s important to fight for women’s rights. “I have blocked a lot of family members over it...
MONROE, LA

