‘Reba’ Mini-Reunion Is Happening In Reba McEntire’s New Lifetime Movie

Reba McEntire’s next Lifetime movie project looks to be a mini-reunion of her hit show Reba.

The movie is going to be titled Reba McEntire’s The Hammer where Reba will be reunited with her former co-star, Melissa Peterman (Barbra Jean in the show).

Reba and Peterman will be playing sister in the movie, instead of opposing wives in the sitcom.

Reba McEntire’s The Hammer will be the second movie Reba has made with Lifetime after starring in her Christmas feature last year called Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune.

