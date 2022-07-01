ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blake Horstmann & Giannina Gibelli Make It Instagram Official

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ex3Bk_0gSHaEUc00

After months of dating, “The Bachelorette” alum Blake Horstmann and “Love Is Blind” alum Giannina Gibelli have gone public with their relationship!

Earlier this week, they made it Instagram official while promoting their Paramount+ show “All Star Shore.”

Along with posting a series of photos, Blake wrote on Instagram, “Happy…Just so damn happy ❤️ @gianninagibelli/ If you are wondering how the hell this happened 😂 tune into @allstarshoreofficial on @paramountplus starting today 🍾."

Giannina also shared her own series of photos. She wrote, “My worst kept secret ❣️ See why I have been so happy this year on @allstarshoreofficial @paramountplus."

Last week, Giannina gushed about her beau, telling People magazine, “He's just such a genuine person, and he's just a delight to be around that I genuinely wanted to get to know him and to be around his energy, and he felt very comfortable. Within the first couple of hours of meeting him, we were already next to each other, like Velcro. We were like sticky tape, all the time."

They were friends first before things became romantic. She went on, “I think it's safe to say that we weren't shy about how we felt for each other and how comfortable we were. During the show, you'll see some people being like, 'Get a room. Can you please figure this out over there? I miss my boyfriend. I miss my husband. You're making me jealous.'"

Romance rumors had been swirling about Blake and Giannina since January.

At the time, a source shared, “They're taking things slow. But [they] seem really happy together."

Another insider revealed, “Blake and Giannina met filming a competition series for Paramount+ that includes reality stars from around the world on shows like ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Jersey Shore,’ ‘Love Is Blind,’ [and] ‘RuPaul's Drag Race.’ On the series, they will battle it out for a cash prize."

Giannina was previously engaged to Damian Powers, who she met on the first season of “Love Is Blind.”

Blake appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
bravotv.com

Whitney Sudler-Smith Just Revealed Huge Career News and He’s “Excited” (So Are Patricia and Naomie!)

Southern Charm’s Whitney is ready to take on a new project, and it has those close to him buzzing!. When Southern Charm’s Whitney Sudler-Smith isn’t home visiting his mom, Patricia Altschul, in Charleston, and helping to care for her many pets, as seen in the Season 8 premiere on June 23 (relive some highlights from the episode above!), he’s busy with his producing career.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Becca Kufrin
Person
Blake Horstmann
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Melissa Gorga Posts the Sweetest Family Photo with Husband Joe & Son Joey: "GORGA"

The RHONJ cast member captured a precious moment with her husband and their youngest child. Melissa Gorga recently enjoyed some quality time on the field with her husband, Joe Gorga, and their son, Joey. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member teamed up with her loved ones at a baseball game, taking to Instagram to share the most precious family photos from the event.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#People Magazine#Jersey Shore#Paramount#Paramountplus#Velcro
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Poses With Kids Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 & Beau, 5, At ‘Minions’ Premiere: Photos

Tori Spelling is super mom! The 40-year-old actress took four of her kids, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9 and Beau, 5, to the Minions: The Rise of Gru premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 25 (oldest son Liam, 15, did appear to join the family). Tori and her kids were all smiles as they posed on the yellow carpet for photographers, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum matching the carpet in a bright floral dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

See Guns N’ Roses Bring Out Carrie Underwood at London Concert

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this year, Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood onstage to perform two Guns N’ Roses classics during her headlining set at the Stagecoach Festival. On Friday night, the country singer returned the favor by making a surprise appearance onstage during the band’s gig in Tottenham, England. Underwood — who was in the U.K. promoting her new album Denim and Rhinestones — first popped up midway through GNR’s concert to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” alongside Rose and the band. “Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Miss Carrie Underwood,” Rose said after the song’s first...
MUSIC
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
extratv

Harrison Wagner’s Family Reveals His Cause of Death

Last week, Jack Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles at age 27. Now, Harrison family has revealed new details about his death, saying that “he ultimately lost his battle with addiction." Along with announcing the creation of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taste of Country

Blake Shelton Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Gwen Stefani: ‘Thank You For Saying Yes’

Sunday (July 3) marks one year of marriage for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Shelton toasted the special day on social media with a shot of their wedding day. "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round," he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo that shows the bride and groom hugging, a crowd of attendees mingling and sitting at their tables in the background.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy