ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Anti lockdown protestor, 44, in court accused of intimidating BBC Newsnight's political editor Nick Watt and calling him a 'traitor'

By Harry Howard For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A woman who called a BBC journalist a 'traitor' during an anti-lockdown protest in Whitehall has told a court she was 'sad' and 'disappointed' he did not want to talk to her.

Djazia Chaib-Eddour, 44, is accused of being part of a crowd which intimidated Newsnight's political editor Nick Watt during the politically charged June 2021 incident.

She told London's Westminster Magistrates Court that she did not mean to intimidate him and she 'assumed' they were having a discussion.

Chaib-Eddour, Christopher Aitken, 62, Martin Hockridge, 58, Alexander Peat, 34, and Gary Purnell, 45, all deny using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to use harassment, alarm or distress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQ9Le_0gSHaAxi00
A woman who called a BBC journalist a 'traitor' during an anti-lockdown protest in Whitehall has told a court she was 'sad' and 'disappointed' he did not want to talk to her. Djazia Chaib-Eddour, 44, is accused of being part of a crowd which intimidated Newsnight's political editor Nick Watt (pictured being chased) during the politically charged June 2021 incident 

She told the court: 'It was a protest. You chant.

'Everybody goes into the same chant. It does not make me feel bad or sad.

'The word (traitor) is used in parliament a lot.'

Prosecutor Alex Matthews suggested 'you shouted at him because you wanted him to feel upset'.

Chaib-Eddour responded: 'I did not want him to feel upset. It was a protest. Have you ever seen a silent protest?'

The prosecution say Chaib-Eddour dogged Mr Watt's steps and persisted with her behaviour even when it was clear he was not comfortable with the situation.

A 'frenzied incident was whipped up in joint fervour' and the five defendants 'engaged in mob rule,' the prosecution has said.

Chaib-Eddour told the court 'I carried on speaking to him' and that he did not tell her to stop.

She added: 'Can I just say, I wagged my finger at him and is that going to be a crime?

'I just walked alongside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmfMI_0gSHaAxi00
The prosecution say Chaib-Eddour dogged Mr Watt's steps and persisted with her behaviour even when it was clear he was not comfortable with the situation.

'I did call him traitor. I did not intend it to cause him any harm or distress. When he left all I could feel was sad. I did not feel anger.'

Footage played in court showed protesters shouting in the face of Mr Watt.

He has told the hearing that he had left his office in the parliamentary estate to observe what had initially been a 'reasonably good natured' protest but the 'atmosphere deteriorated', prompting him to don his BBC lanyard to identify himself as press to police and demonstrators.

He first walked away from the crowd, but then took off running back through those behind him, eventually making his way behind the gates of Downing Street.

In the video, someone can be heard shouting 'traitor', while another person asked 'how can you sleep at night?'

The court heard the experience had left Mr Watt 'very shaken' and the footage had upset his family.

Mr Watt, who said it was 'like an express train' when he fled, earlier told the hearing: 'I had become their prey, their quarry. It was like hunting a vulnerable animal.'

Chaib-Eddour said she spotted Mr Watt's BBC lanyard and thought it would be a good chance to talk to him about reporting 'honest journalism'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWY9l_0gSHaAxi00
Mr Watt, who said it was 'like an express train' when he fled, earlier told the hearing: 'I had become their prey, their quarry. It was like hunting a vulnerable animal'

Before then Chaib-Eddour, who was carrying what she described was a rainbow-coloured 'protest umbrella' which had 'defund the BBC' stickers on it, said she had 'absolutely' no idea who he was. She does not watch the programme.

Chaib-Eddour said she had been 'happy' to see him as she claimed there had been no BBC reporters at previous demonstrations.

She added: 'I was excited with him. I wanted to have a conversation. '

Chaib-Eddour described herself as a 'naturally loud' person and said her interaction with Mr Watt lasted about 30 seconds to a minute as she was walking fast alongside him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JomCp_0gSHaAxi00
Alexander Peat (left) and Martin Hockridge, 58, also deny using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to use harassment, alarm or distress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9kg8_0gSHaAxi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7LKD_0gSHaAxi00
Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt ran behind a line of police near Downing Street, as large-scale protests against the Government's extension to lockdown rules turned ugly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kz3u1_0gSHaAxi00
A group surrounding the journalist shouted abuse at the Whitehall protest. The court heard the word 'traitor' was shouted at Mr Watt as he ran past and was in front of Chaib-Eddour (not pictured)

Amid the crowd noise, Mr Watt had put his head down and she 'assumed' he was listening to her but then he spun around and she turned around to get her umbrella out of the way.

Chaib-Eddour said Mr Watt did not ask for help or appear to be under distress, adding: 'It is actually really sad. Most people engage with me. I am a friendly person.'

The court heard the word 'traitor' was shouted at Mr Watt as he ran past and was in front of Chaib-Eddour.

Aitken, of Lambeth, Hockridge, of Harpenden, Herts, Chaib-Eddour, of Islington, Peat, of Wandsworth, and Purnell, of Shepherd's Bush, sat quietly in the dock as District Judge Louisa Cieciora reserved her decision to a date which has yet to be fixed.

The defendants were all unconditionally bailed and told they must return to court for the next hearing.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Number 10 admits Boris WAS told about Chris Pincher sleaze complaint 'in person' but 'forgot' as Tories demand to know why disgraced MP was not sacked in Commons showdown

Boris Johnson was informed of a past complaint about the 'inappropriate' behaviour of Chris Pincher when the shamed MP was a minister, Number 10 admitted today as a furious Tory sleaze row deepened further. Downing Street made the admission - having previously insisted the Prime Minister was not aware of...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

British teen arrested over bomb hoax that saw EasyJet flight to Menorca escorted by a fighter plane is released on £8,600 bail - but faces paying thousands more if convicted

The British teenager arrested on suspicion of making a false bomb threat on a packed easyJet plane has been released on £8,600 bail - but faces paying thousands more if found guilty. The teenager has been ordered to stay in Spain and report to court every fortnight as part...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsnight#Traitor#Uk#Bbc Newsnight#Whitehall
Daily Mail

British tennis is fined $1m over their ban of Russian athletes, leaving Wimbledon chiefs fuming... as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries insists the organisers should be 'PRAISED' for condemning the invasion of Ukraine

Wimbledon's row with the international tennis authorities over their ban on Russian players has escalated with the British game hit by an extraordinary series of fines totalling $1million. Sportsmail has learned that the WTA has secretly fined the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Club £620,000 and £207,000 respectively...
TENNIS
Variety

Boris Johnson’s Government Faces Potential Collapse as Top Ministers Quit

Click here to read the full article. Boris Johnson’s government is facing collapse following the resignations of two high-profile ministers who have stepped down in protest of the prime minister’s conduct amid numerous scandals. Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid — both of whom are close to the prime minister — resigned from their roles on Tuesday evening, local time, in the span of 30 minutes. Their resignations follow revelations that Johnson appointed disgraced Member of Parliament Chris Pincher as his deputy chief whip despite being aware of previous allegations of sexual misconduct against Pincher. “I am instinctively a team player...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

The incredible story of an Australian monk with a dark past who hijacked an Irish plane using 'poison gas' to demand the Pope reveal a long-held secret of the Catholic church

An ex-monk from Western Australia carried out one of the most bizarre hijackings in history, dragging Ireland, France and Iran into the plot as he tried to expose a tightly held secret of the Catholic church. On May 2, 1981, Laurence Downey hijacked an Aer Lingus Boeing 737 demanding Pope...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Is this finally the end for Boris? Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid QUIT with savage attack on Johnson's 'lack of integrity', competence and leadership - as embattled PM returns to Downing Street amid threat of more resignations TONIGHT

Boris Johnson is tonight teetering on the edge as Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid both dramatically quit his Cabinet within minutes of each other. Shortly after the Prime Minister issued a grovelling apology over his appointment of shamed MP Chris Pincher, Mr Johnson was hit by the double blow.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I will not be quiet anymore': Brittney Griner's wife pleas with Biden to help release WNBA star from Russian jail after wrote letter to him saying she is 'terrified I might be here forever'

Brittney Griner's wife says she will no longer 'be quiet' as she pleads for President Biden to help release the WNBA star from a Russian jail after nearly five months of detention. Her plea comes just one day after the athlete wrote a letter to the president saying she is...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

ITV News presenter Isla Traquair sobs in court as she tells how she was 'stalked' by her 'obsessed' neighbour who forced her to move home after he stared at her through windows, took photos of her house and jumped over fence with chainsaw

A former national TV news anchor wept as she told a court her 'obsessed' next door neighbour 'terrorised' her so badly she has had to move out of her own home. Isla Traquair suffered nightmares and panic attacks due to the attentions of Jonathan Barrett, who allegedly appeared at her conservatory window at 7am as she was about to undress and on another occasion 'chainsawed' a bush in her garden.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Embattled Boris orders ministers to hold Covid-style press conferences on cost-of-living crisis as PM attempts to stage fightback over latest scandal and allies urge him to 'hunker down' until recess

Boris Johnson has told senior ministers of his plan to hold Covid-style press conferences in order to highlight Government efforts to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. The Prime Minister, who is being battered by another Tory sleaze scandal, today insisted the squeeze on household budgets would remain his 'top priority' over the coming months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Don't let them erase you!': Bette Midler angers woke mob for blasting terms 'birthing people' and 'menstruators' and warns women 'we are being stripped of our rights over our bodies'

Bette Midler has infuriated supporters of transgender rights by claiming that the word 'women' is 'being erased' in favor of woke terms such as 'birthing people' and 'menstruators'. The 76-year-old actress and gay icon tweeted on Monday: 'WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Labour civil war as pro-EU MPs hit out at Sir Keir Starmer's call to 'make Brexit work' and insist party should 'make sure nothing is off the table' - as London mayor Sadiq Khan continues push for Britain to rejoin bloc's single market

Sir Keir Starmer is facing fresh Labour civil war following his call to 'make Brexit work' and insistence that he would not take Britain back into key EU structures. The Labour leader prompted a new bout of internal party fighting with a major speech last night on his Brexit policy.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'And how are you getting on with sorting the rail crisis?': Grant Shapps is mocked online over latest Twitter video revealing finalists in new contest to be named Britain's rail HQ to the backing of stirring music

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was mocked on social media today after posting a Twitter video revealing the finalists in a new contest to be named Britain's rail HQ. Set to stirring music, the minister announced that six towns and cities - Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and York - were all in the running to become 'Home of Britain's Railways'.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Father-of-nine, 69, made famous when his family featured in 2002 bestseller The Bookseller of Kabul becomes an asylum seeker in London after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan

A father-of-nine who became famous around the world when he was the subject of the 2002 bestseller Bookseller of Kabul is now an asylum seeker in London. Shah Muhammad Rais, 69, graduated with a masters degree in civil engineering from Kabul University, but believing he couldn't make a career in the field, founded his bookshop in 1974 instead.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram are DOWN: Frustration as thousands of social media users in US and UK are unable to access sites or send messages

Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all appear to have gone down today, with users worldwide complaining of issues. According to Down Detector, a website which monitors such outages, reports of problems first began to surface at about 15:55 BST (10:55 ET). Users have said they cannot access Facebook via the...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

462K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy