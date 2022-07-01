ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles 'Wants To Start Healing' His & Prince Harry's Tense Relationship, Shares Journalist

By Stephanie Kaplan
 4 days ago
mega

A new beginning? Last month, Prince Harry , Meghan Markle and their two kids flew to the U.K. to attend the Platinum Jubilee, and while there, Prince Charles had his first meeting with 1-year-old granddaughter Lilibet .

A source previously dished that the gathering was "very special" for the Prince of Wales — so much so, journalist Katie Nicholl believes it's prompted the 72-year-old to try and make amends with his youngest son, 37.

"I do know that Charles absolutely wants to start healing that fractured relationship with Harry," Nicholl shared with Entertainment Tonight , noting the Sussexes' visit has "paved the way for some more conciliatory talks."

"He loves his son ... he wants to forgive his son for everything. He wants to repair that relationship and move on," she said. "A big part of that is him wanting to be a grandfather and see those grandchildren. It may mean a few more transatlantic trips, but he wants to enjoy this experience."

mega

The writer added that Charles is a "doting grandfather ... he's spent more time in recent years with the Cambridge grandchildren and he's very, very keen to have a close relationship with Meghan and Harry's children."

NETFLIX DUMPS MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY — DETAILS

Meanwhile, Harry's trip to the U.K. didn't do much to rebuild his broken relationship with older brother Prince William , 40. To start, the siblings sat on opposite sides while attending a church ceremony, and it was reported that William and wife Kate Middleton , also 40, made no effort to meet Lilibet, and their three children ( Prince George , 8, Princess Charlotte , 7, and Prince Louis , 4) didn't have the opportunity to meet their little cousin either.

mega

It's unclear if Harry has actually tried to sit down with William, though some, such as former royal editor Duncan Larcombe , believe it's the latter's responsibility to fix things.

"If William wants to be a future king, a great leader giving inspiring addresses about the environment to two billion people, then the public are within their rights to expect him to be able to sort out a frankly pretty minor dispute with his brother. He has to start showing some leadership here," he explained.

"Eventually, William will have to pick up the phone. Harry doesn’t have to; he can just be a polo player with a gorgeous wife . The onus is on William," Larcombe continued. "If he really does believe he is the chap chosen by god to be king, then he should be capable of sorting out this row with his brother."

For more on the royal family's drama, listen below to the popular new podcast " The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession ."

Comments / 10

Suzanne Karam
2d ago

This cause of HRH Charles, considerably elevates his value as a parent and as a World leader. Harry's actions could probably be forgiven more by a devoted parent. Not that anyone cares what I think, but Harry has fallen for an existence that is hollow and unsure. If I could speak with him, I would remind him that he has chosen a path that can crumble into worthless sand. In England with his family, he was leading a life of considerable charity and worth. A place with history and purpose. Conversely, living in the entertainment industry is generally short-term and devoid of a purpose that enriches the World. He is depriving his children and himself of having access to family in historical service.

Reply
3
Happy cat
4d ago

Get him to sign a nondisclosure agreement first.

Reply
10
