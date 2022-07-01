ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Rubin enjoying Joyful Sweets on Disney Wish

By Sam Rubin, Kobe Siy
Sam Rubin is on the Disney Wish cruise as it sails to the Bahamas. Sam attended the christening ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida before the ship set sail. He hung out with Daisy Duck and also stopped by “Joyful Sweets” to try out some of the dessert offerings they have on the ship.

KTLA 5 is a promotional partner with Disney and we want to make your Disney cruise wishes come true.

Complete and submit the form here for your chance to win a vacation of your very own aboard the Disney Wish, including round-trip airfare to Orlando, a 4-night cruise for 4 people to the Bahamas, meals aboard the ship, and more.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 30, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

