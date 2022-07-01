Sam Rubin enjoying Joyful Sweets on Disney Wish

Sam Rubin is on the Disney Wish cruise as it sails to the Bahamas. Sam attended the christening ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida before the ship set sail. He hung out with Daisy Duck and also stopped by “Joyful Sweets” to try out some of the dessert offerings they have on the ship.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 30, 2022.

