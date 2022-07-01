ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Rubin rides ‘Aqua Mouse’ on Disney Wish

By Sam Rubin, Kobe Siy
 4 days ago

Sam Rubin is on the Disney Wish cruise as it sails to the Bahamas. As part of previewing this new ship, Sam was able to ride “Aqua Mouse,” a water ride on cruise.

KTLA 5 is a promotional partner with Disney and we want to make your Disney cruise wishes come true.

Complete and submit the form here for your chance to win a vacation of your very own aboard the Disney Wish, including round-trip airfare to Orlando, a 4-night cruise for 4 people to the Bahamas, meals aboard the ship, and more.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1, 2022.

#Aqua#Disney Cruise#Nexstar Media Inc
