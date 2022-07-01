Sam Rubin rides ‘Aqua Mouse’ on Disney Wish

Sam Rubin is on the Disney Wish cruise as it sails to the Bahamas. As part of previewing this new ship, Sam was able to ride “Aqua Mouse,” a water ride on cruise.

KTLA 5 is a promotional partner with Disney and we want to make your Disney cruise wishes come true.

Complete and submit the form here for your chance to win a vacation of your very own aboard the Disney Wish, including round-trip airfare to Orlando, a 4-night cruise for 4 people to the Bahamas, meals aboard the ship, and more.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.