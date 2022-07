ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 24-year-old man is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting on Tuesday on North Clinton Avenue. RPD took the 24-year-old to Strong Hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to the torso. Private cars took the other victims to area hospitals and all three are expected to survive.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO