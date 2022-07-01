DEC joins Great Lakes, northeast states & Canadian provinces aquatic invasive species landing blitz

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Lakes are beautiful, but fierce -- ice-cold water, waves that crash into the shoreline, unpredictable storms. But one man is attempting to do something not done before: paddleboard across all five. His aim is to prove that his disability will not keep him from achieving his dream. When Mike Shoreman was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2018, his heart sank. "After I received the diagnosis, I stood in an ENT doctor's office with my dad, and I remember I just had tears streaming down my face, and he said, 'Your paddleboarding's done, you're never going to paddleboard again.'" Ramsay...

