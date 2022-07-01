ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEC joins Great Lakes, northeast states & Canadian provinces aquatic invasive species landing blitz

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational effort raises awareness to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, in partnership with seven Great Lakes states, six northeast states, and six Canadian provinces, announced the newly expanded annual aquatic invasive species landing blitz. This international campaign informs boaters and the general...

Discover the “Lost” 6th Great Lake That Was Bigger Than All Others Combined!

Discover the "Lost" 6th Great Lake That Was Bigger Than All Others Combined!. Believe it or not, but there was once a Great Lake that was four times larger than Lake Superior. Perhaps even more interesting, this lake only disappeared mere thousands of years ago. Let’s dive into the history of Lake Agassiz and discover how its remnants can still be found across much of the United States and Canada today!
Man attempting to become the first person with a disability to paddleboard across the Great Lakes

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Lakes are beautiful, but fierce -- ice-cold water, waves that crash into the shoreline, unpredictable storms. But one man is attempting to do something not done before: paddleboard across all five. His aim is to prove that his disability will not keep him from achieving his dream. When Mike Shoreman was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2018, his heart sank. "After I received the diagnosis, I stood in an ENT doctor's office with my dad, and I remember I just had tears streaming down my face, and he said, 'Your paddleboarding's done, you're never going to paddleboard again.'" Ramsay...
