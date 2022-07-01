ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Central York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hallam, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lancaster, Ephrata, Columbia, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, New Holland, East Petersburg, Akron, Leola and Stonybrook-Wilshire. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 289 to 295. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bucks; Chester; Delaware; Lancaster; Montgomery; Philadelphia; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE LANCASTER MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; St. Marys; Talbot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S ST. MARYS TALBOT MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

