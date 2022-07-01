Severe Weather Statement issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Central York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hallam, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lancaster, Ephrata, Columbia, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, New Holland, East Petersburg, Akron, Leola and Stonybrook-Wilshire. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 289 to 295. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO