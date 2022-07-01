ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

New Americana Home opens in Washington Park

By Staff report
lifeoncaphill.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new home furnishings shop has opened in Washington Park. New Americana Home is located at 1939 E. Kentucky Ave. Owner Holly Kuhn, author of the book, “New Americana: Interior Décor...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Latest Amusement Park in Colorado, Bounce Empire Begins Construction

Bounce Empire is the newest amusement park in Colorado featuring an epic theme park with over 50 inflatable attractions for all ages, a restaurant, and sports bar. LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bounce Empire announces the start of construction on its flagship facility in Lafayette, Colorado. The largest inflatable amusement park in the United States will include over 50 inflatable attractions. "The Alcatraz", a slide over 26 feet in height, sends the rider down at over 35 miles per hour. "We are really changing the way the world sees inflatables," says Luke Hay-Arthur, Operations Manager. "Inflatables have always been an attraction for kids under 7, but it's finally time to show how far the technology has come." There will be fun games for all ages, including mini-golf, inflatable soccer darts, and Viking ax throws. Or take a run at one of the largest inflatable obstacle courses in the country. "The Ultimate Wild One" Is 200 feet of inflated obstacle fun. Guests will be able to test their speed and endurance to make it through faster than their opponent. Bounce Empire is taking on the classic arcade industry with its active experiences. "We live in front of screens all day," says Luke, "The last thing we need to do is play on another screen on our nights out." While providing an exhilarating experience, the inflatable attractions are also much safer than many other indoor theme parks. The soft surfaces ensure hours of active fun for all ages. The industry is extremely proactive in ensuring high quality and safety standards as the inflatable technology blooms.
LAFAYETTE, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Dog of the Day!

AboutBoulder.com is a locally-owned and operated directory and information guide for Boulder County Colorado. Discover the best of Boulder shopping, restaurants, night life, breweries, events, business, outdoors, fun, local life, real estate, transportation, jobs, and schools. Looking for what to do in Boulder? AboutBoulder.com has columnists, and bloggers to keep...
thegroupinc.com

1800 E Harmony Road

Cushman & Wakefield and URealty, as exclusive agents, are pleased to present the opportunity to purchase this strategically located industrial property in Fort Collins. The property consists of a 60,975 square foot building on 6 acres. Located along Harmony Road just west of Timberline Road, this property provides quick access to Interstate 25 and is one of the few industrial buildings in south Fort Collins. Direct Lumber and Door, which occupies 60% of the building has been in their space for over six years. This tenant has consistently grown throughout the greater Denver area and is committed to providing service to Northern Colorado. Please contact the listing brokers for more information.
FORT COLLINS, CO
kiowacountypress.net

End of an era aiding homeless in Colorado

(Colorado News Connection) Not long after the Reagan administration's massive cuts to public housing and housing assistance, John Parvensky saw a need to help people facing homelessness. After 36 years leading the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Parvensky has announced his retirement. He said the number of people experiencing homelessness...
COLORADO STATE
#Washington Park#Home Furnishings#Furniture#Antique#New Americana Home#Old Glory Antiques
denverwater.org

Resources for water-smart landscaping

Looking for ideas to reduce water use in your yard?. A well-designed water-wise landscape can be a beautiful addition that invites wildlife to visit, provides year-round interest and uses less water. Some resources to consider:. Denverwater.org/BestPractices — Start with this one-stop shop for information about our rebates, best irrigation practices...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

9 things to do around Colorado Springs this July 4th weekend

Here's a look at some of the best things happening this Fourth of July weekend in the Colorado Springs area. The holiday weekend kicks off with Fort Carson Freedom Fest, open to the community, 5-10 p.m. Family activities, 20 food trucks including ice cream and icy treats, beer. A bounce house for the kids. Live entertainment by Jeffrey Alan Band, Elvie Shane, Eric Paslay and, at 9 p.m., country music singer and songwriter Matt Stell. Depending on fire restrictions, fireworks at 10 p.m. Families will have an air-conditioned area for changing and feeding the kiddos. At the gate, visitors and guests must show state-issued identification cards. Mesh or clear backpacks. $5 per person, wristbands in advance at visit.gvt.us/?b=usa&i=carson&e=P1QWQ01Z or on site. For more: carson.armymwr.com/calendar/event/67698.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX31 Denver

Hoarding conditions complicate firefight in RiNo home

DENVER (KDVR) – Crews have responded to a fire that broke out in the basement of an abandoned residence in the RiNo neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The Denver Fire Department received reports of a structure fire breaking out along the 3700 block of Delgany Street in Denver around 2:20 p.m.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KRDO

Fourth of July celebrations near and around Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fourth of July is right around the corner. From fireworks to BBQs, it's a day to enjoy all Colorado has to offer. Below are eight ways to celebrate Independence Day across Southern Colorado, stretching into the Denver Metro Area. New to Colorado Springs this...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
5280.com

Where to See Fireworks in and Around Denver This Year

Coors Field, After the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, the stadium will be lit up with fireworks. July 1–2; after the game; 2001 Blake St. Infinity Park Stadium, Glendale, Catch the show after a free performance by the Denver Municipal Band. July 1; 9:15 p.m.; 950 S. Birch St.
DENVER, CO

