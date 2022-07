Nick Fury has been a staple in the MCU ever since the post-credits scene in the first Iron Man film back in 2008. The character has become one of the leaders in the MCU since he founded the Avengers and served as the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a time being. However, his tenure in the MCU is set to run its course soon and it looks like they have already found his replacement.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO