Beach nourishment operations currently underway in Buxton; Operations in Avon paused

The Town of Duck has announced that Dave and Polly Wessel have been named the 2022 4th of July Parade and Celebration grand marshals. “The Wessels have contributed to Duck over the years through both volunteer service and service on the Town Council,” stated a press release from the Town of Duck. “From 1999-2002, Polly served on the Incorporation Committee and was named as a member of the original Town Council when Duck’s application to be incorporated was filed with the state. Dave was elected to the Town Council, serving from 2008-2012. During that time, he served as Mayor from 2010-2011.”

DUCK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO