Buxton, NC

Beach nourishment operations currently underway in Buxton; Operations in Avon paused

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that beach nourishment operations in Buxton are currently underway. On the afternoon of Thursday, June 30, 2022, the dredge Ellis Island began...

outerbanksvoice.com

Kill Devil Hills beach nourishment update

(Town of Kill Devil Hills) The beach nourishment project which began in Kill Devil Hills on June 13 is progressing nicely. The project is occurring in about 2.6 miles of the town, from the north town line south to Prospect Avenue. For the majority of the day, the contractors focused...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Where to find fun on the Fourth

When it comes to celebrating our nation’s birthday, the Outer Banks communities offer a lot of great options — from fireworks and music to cookouts and, of course, golf cart parades. This listing is your handy guide to holiday activities for the whole family. Enjoy!. Currituck County. On...
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Town of Duck announces grand marshals for 4th of July Parade

The Town of Duck has announced that Dave and Polly Wessel have been named the 2022 4th of July Parade and Celebration grand marshals. “The Wessels have contributed to Duck over the years through both volunteer service and service on the Town Council,” stated a press release from the Town of Duck. “From 1999-2002, Polly served on the Incorporation Committee and was named as a member of the original Town Council when Duck’s application to be incorporated was filed with the state. Dave was elected to the Town Council, serving from 2008-2012. During that time, he served as Mayor from 2010-2011.”
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Zubal Dennis from Hanna James K/026421000—Lot 223 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$250,000/Improved Residential. Mcaleer Gregory from Schumm Marlene B/028486000—Lot 34 Sec Z Col Harbour/$525,000/Improved Residential. Frisco. Andrews Edward C Jr from Bodiford Charles Barrett/011796000—Lot 216 Brigands’ Bay/$675,000/Improved Residential. Hatteras. Smiley Sean Edward from Sanders Ashley H/017400000—2 Parc:Lt1&2...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Severe storms possible, high threat of rip currents today

Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon into this evening with torrential downpours and possibly damaging wind gusts. Seek shelter indoors if threatening weather approaches. There is a High Rip Current risk today, especially south of Oregon Inlet. If heading to the beach listen to the advice of the beach patrol.
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Two new doctors to join Manteo family practice

Facility will also lose physician’s assistant next month. In a video message released on July 1, Outer Banks Hospital President Ronnie Sloan announced the pending arrival of two new full-time providers at the Outer Banks Family Medicine Practice in Manteo, where more than 2,400 patients recently learned they could no longer receive care because of a provider shortage.
MANTEO, NC
