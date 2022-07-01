ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Better Business Bureau Offers Tips For Saving Money

By News On 6
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - We're all looking to save some...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

Owasso Child Nutrition To Offer Summer Meals For Students

Owasso Child Nutrition will be serving breakfast and lunch for students at Owasso High School every day this week. Breakfast will be offered from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. everyday this week. It is not a grab and go event,...
OWASSO, OK
News On 6

Tulsa SPCA Caring For Dozens Of Dogs Rescued From Ada Breeder

On a holiday that celebrates freedom, poodles Trina and Sherbert are finally experiencing it. The Tulsa SPCA is their temporary new home after they were rescued from a breeder in Pontotoc County last week. "The coats were so matted. It was just awful," said Mindy Tiner with the Tulsa SPCA....
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Dozens Of Protestors In Tulsa March For Reproductive Rights

Dozens of protestors gathered Monday evening in Tulsa at DreamKeepers Park to march for reproductive rights. They met at the park to share a meal and listen to speakers, then marched to Gathering Place with signs. The organizer told News On 6 that she feels it's important to continue a...
TULSA, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Tulsa Fire Crews Urge Caution After Fires This Weekend

Tulsa firefighters are reminding everyone to stay safe during the hot weather after putting out an apartment fire on Sunday. The Tulsa Fire Department said crews responded to a fire that had spread to the roof of a two-story apartment Sunday afternoon. Firefighters said they put the fire out, then...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Firefighters Respond To Early-Morning Tulsa House Fire

No one is hurt after a vacant house in Tulsa caught fire on Sunday. The fire was at a home near East 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave. at 6 in the morning. The house was completely on fire, but firefighters quickly got the flames under control. Firefighters are...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Searching For Underage Armed Robbery Suspect

Tulsa Police said officers are looking for a 17-year-old who they accuse of robbing a man at gunpoint. Police said this happened Monday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. Officers said the victim was meeting two teenagers he knew from snapchat. The teens picked him up and drove to a party...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Fire At Condemned Tulsa House Started By Firework

Tulsa Firefighters say a firework started a fire at a condemned house near 56th Street North and MLK. Police say they were called for a disturbance around 3:45 a.m. and when they arrived they saw smoke coming from inside the house. Officers tried to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire and called the Tulsa Fire Department for assistance. According to TPD, some kids had been playing with fireworks and one had been thrown through a window of the house.
News On 6

Road Closures Due To 4th Of July Fireworks Shows

Big firework shows are planned around Tulsa and some roads will be closed. Riverside Drive will close at 5 p.m. on Monday for FreedomFest. Exiting traffic from John Williams Way will be able to go southbound on Riverside Drive. Roads at the Gathering Place will reopen at 11 p.m. Also,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Big Crowds Expected For Folds Of Honor FreedomFest In Tulsa

The Folds of Honor Freedomfest kicks off near downtown Tulsa Monday evening as the largest show in the area. Organizers say an estimated 80-90,000 people are expected to come out for the 46th annual Freedomfest fireworks. The festivities at River West Park open at 6 pm this evening, although you can arrive at any point today to claim your spot for the 9:30 pm fireworks.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Looking To Identify Man Caught Stealing Mail On Camera

Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera stealing mail. It happened the morning of June 27th near 11th and Peoria. The homeowner's Ring doorbell captured the man taking mail and walking off. If you know who the man in this video is, call Tulsa Crime...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police: Domestic Dispute Leads To Chase

Tulsa Police say a man is in custody after a domestic dispute led to a chase that ended at OSU Medical Center. According to police, it all started at a house near East Admiral and South Memorial around 11:15 p.m. on Monday night. Police say the dispute started with a...
TULSA, OK
Business
Business
Economy
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
News On 6

Watch: Irish Dance Group Celtic Throne Comes To Tulsa

An Irish dance group is performing in Tulsa this week. Celtic Throne is touring the country and the latest stop is the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. The 32 dancers range from ages five to 22, and the Edmond-based group is taking their talents to the Tulsa stage. The family-friendly show...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Car In Tulsa On I-244

A man is dead Sunday evening after being hit by a car on I-244 in Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Troopers on the scene told News On 6 that the victim was crossing the eastbound lanes of I-244 from north to south. That's when witnesses said the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Body Recovered From Tulsa Home By Fire Crews

Update 7/2/2022 3:40 PM: The person found inside the home died by suicide, according to Tulsa authorities. It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Basketball Player Cashing In On NIL Deal With Local Basketball Camp

Anthony Pritchard will play in his second year with the Golden Hurricane on the hardwood this winter and although the season might be several months away, the TU Guard is staying busy while teaching the game of basketball. Pritchard is spending the summer connecting to his community using a name, image and likeness deal that wouldn't have been possible a year ago.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

2 Injured After Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa Neighborhood

Two people are injured after leading police on a chase that ended in crash in a neighborhood Saturday night. The chase started near Osage Casino, and the driver led officers to a neighborhood near North Osage Drive and West 36th Street North. A witness on the scene, Barnabas Whitaker, told...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

1 Man Arrested In Stillwater Shooting

Stillwater Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Stillwater. Officers said Joshua Lee Bradley was firing a gun when they arrived on the scene at the Reserve On Perkins apartment complex. Police said when Bradley saw the officers he locked himself inside his apartment. Officers said after...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Bixby Teenager Dies In Mayes County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Bixby teenager died after a crash in Mayes County. The OHP said it happened Saturday evening when the teenager was driving east on Highway 412 near Chouteau. Troopers said the car went down an embankment, then hit a bridge pillar. Troopers found the...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
News On 6

2 Stabbed After Brawl Breaks Out At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Say

Tulsa Police say two people suffered stab wounds after a fight over fireworks turned into a brawl. Police say it happened at the Park View Terrace Apartments near 61st and Highway 75. According to police, juveniles were walking through the complex when they say another group of people started shooting...
TULSA, OK

