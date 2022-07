EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man received 10 years in federal prison for attempting to entice a child into sexual activity. Officials say, Lawrence Allen Schmidt, 53, thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl via social media. Unbeknownst to him, he was actually communicating with an undercover FBI employee. Investigators say the The post El Paso man gets 10 years in prison for coercion of a minor who turned out to be undercover FBI employee appeared first on KVIA.

