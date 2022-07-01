Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fellowship Program Announces Winner

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the return of a South Side celebration for the first time in three years.It's the 4th on 53rd Parade all morning. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from Hyde Park where float hit the streets late Monday morning. The event dates back to 1992. That was the year Hyde Park saw its very first 4th on 53rd. The grand marshal of the parade is Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.Joining Preckwinkle is Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Dave White with the 4th on 53rd planning committee said it is more than just a parade."We are so happy to have our community out. We like to say community is the big part of unity, and I think that's a great theme for a Fourth of July festival," White said.The parade will go around Hyde Park for about another mile then end up at Nichols Park. That's where people will enjoy a petting zoo, bouncy houses and live music.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO