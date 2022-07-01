ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fellowship Program Announces Winner

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will host its inaugural Fellowship Program starting in September 2022, with a focus on expanding training opportunities for young musicians who come from groups that are not traditionally represented in symphony orchestras. Developed with support from Zell Music Director Riccardo Muti, the CSO Members’...

IMAN’s Free Food Pantry In Englewood, Big Marsh Park’s Environmental Center Snag Community Development Awards

SOUTH SHORE — Organizers, architects, designers and funders of community-led projects gathered recently on the South Side to celebrate work that is making communities healthier. Winners of the Chicago Neighborhood Development Awards, which honor projects and people that contribute to “building healthier neighborhoods in the Chicago metropolitan area,” were...
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park 4th of July event takes place after hiatus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the return of a South Side celebration for the first time in three years.It's the 4th on 53rd Parade all morning. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from Hyde Park where float hit the streets late Monday morning.  The event dates back to 1992. That was the year Hyde Park saw its very first 4th on 53rd. The grand marshal of the parade is Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.Joining Preckwinkle is Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Dave White with the 4th on 53rd planning committee said it is more than just a parade."We are so happy to have our community out. We like to say community is the big part of unity, and I think that's a great theme for a Fourth of July festival," White said.The parade will go around Hyde Park for about another mile then end up at Nichols Park. That's where people will enjoy a petting zoo, bouncy houses and live music.
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled at Chicago airports

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Many families are spending the Fourth of July weekend frustrated, as more than 2,500 flights have been delayed or cancelled. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has had about 160 delays and a couple dozen cancellations so far, according to FlightAware. Things were a bit better at Midway International Airport, where more than […]
Block Club Chicago

CPS Teacher, Her Family Among Those Wounded In Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook and DuPage Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1238 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillside, or over Westchester, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Wheeling, Addison, Glendale Heights and Elk Grove Village. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 57 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. ____________________________________________________________________
The Center Square

Chicago Public Schools to pay back $87 million in overpayments

(The Center Square) – Chicago Public Schools were given $87 million from the Illinois State Board of Education in error and now they owe that money back. The coding error in the system was made by a third party and resulted in overstated payments to Chicago Public Schools of $6.7 million in 2019, $17.9 million in 2020 and 2021, and $44.9 million in 2022 for a cumulative total of $87.5 million, according to an Illinois Auditor General report.
Adrian Holman

Mokena Fourth of July 2022 Parade

The Village of Mokena will be holding a 4th of July Parade on Monday, July 4th at 10 AM CST. The parade will last between an hour and an hour and a half along Wolf Road between LaPorte Road and Granite Drive. The actual parade route will begin at the corner of Wolf Road and LaPorte Road and will head north onto Wolf Road. The parade will end at Wolf Road and Granite Drive.
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Several Counties WSW Chicago until 6:30PM

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County increasing minimum wages on Friday; how much will workers get?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Check your check." That's the catchy message from labor advocates as the minimum wage officially rises Friday in Chicago and Cook County.For some people, they'll make more than $15 dollars an hour. Others make lower.Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on how confusing this can all be and who to turn to for help."It's a hot mess to be honest with you," said Laura Garza from Arise Chicago, talking about the different rates for minimum wage in Chicago, the suburbs and the State.For Cook County and Chicago, the minimum wage goes up, effective Friday, July 1. Pay depends...
The Crusader Newspaper

Historic Carolyn Mosby Senior Living Community Renovated

Gorman & Company held a groundbreaking event at their first Gary, Indiana project, renovating the historic Carolyn Mosby Senior Living Community during a press conference well attended by community leaders on June 28, 2022, at the building site, 650 Jackson St. The Carolyn Mosby Senior Community is an existing eight-story,...
