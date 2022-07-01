ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colfax's Annie's Cafe & Bar closes

By Staff report
lifeoncaphill.com
 4 days ago

Annie's Cafe & Bar, 3100 E. Colfax Ave., closed on June 26 after serving the...

lifeoncaphill.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
denverite.com

LOOK: Inside Little Man Ice Cream for the sweet holiday rush

Fifteen years ago, Paul Tamburello organized a Fourth of July parade through Denver’s Highland neighborhood. A year later, he opened the iconic location of his Little Man Ice Cream company on 16th Street. Both have become Independence Day traditions. This year, kids flooded streets on their way to sticky, cold treats. We hung out inside the Little Man milk jug for the morning rush – after parade participants got soaked by a Denver Fire truck and danced through the northside.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The fireworks are over, but the free fun continues. Elitch Gardens joins the lineup of spots offering outdoor movies; check out McGregor Square, Regis University, the Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex and Infinity Park, too. And Civic Center Eats remains a must-visit every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Arvada has new Olde Town Christmas tree

ARVADA, Colo. — Six months after strong winds toppled the Christmas tree in Olde Town Arvada, the city has installed a new blue spruce in its place. The new tree is about half the height of its predecessor – 30 feet tall, as opposed to the 60-foot tree that came down 10 days before Christmas at West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard.
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Independence Eve's return welcomed by thousands in Denver

Thousands of people packed into Civic Center Park Sunday for the return of Independence Eve. And while an epic firework show capped off the night with a bang, there was plenty to enjoy all day for kids and grownups alike. "It makes everything feel like we're getting back to normal, or at least as normal as it can be, and you know, being able to be out with our family, that's the biggest thing for us," Bernie Jones said. From hours of live music and dancing to food and drinks galore, Sunday marked the first Independence Eve since 2019.  This year, the...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Metro Denver Areas With the Highest Rents Now

Rents are up in the Mile High City and every other metro community analyzed in the July 2022 Denver report from Apartment List — some modestly, many sharply. The latest figures continue a brutal trend that's developed over recent months and doesn't appear to be waning. Signs seemed to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Southwest Denver apartment complex without working elevator for two weeks

Frustration is reaching a boiling point for people living at the Columbine Towers, a southwest Denver apartment complex. For two weeks now, residents have been without working elevators, leaving some with physical limitations climbing numerous flights of stairs multiple times a day.  "It's just been going on for too long," said Marcella Atencio.  For residents at the Columbine Towers, July 4th was supposed to be a day of barbecuing and celebration, but instead, Loretta Martinez and her neighbors gathered to commiserate.   For two weeks now, the stairs have been the only way to or from their apartments. Martinez's is on...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Independence Day Parade marches through streets of Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — One of Colorado's largest annual parades returned for Independence Day. The Greeley Stampede's Independence Day Parade was held Monday morning, marching north along Greeley's 10th Avenue, starting next to the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) campus at 19th Street and ending on 5th Street beyond Lincoln Park.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

Celebrate the Fourth of July With These Concerts

There are a few necessities for the Fourth of July: lit sparklers, grilled hot dogs and chilled watermelon, family and friends and fireworks. And, of course, music. Sure, you could kick up the volume on a radio you brought from home, but why do that when there are a plethora of options in and around Denver where you can hear live tunes in person?
DENVER, CO
Westword

Nine July 4 Weekend Shootings in Denver and Aurora, One Death

Over the Independence Day weekend, fireworks made plenty of noise — and so did gunfire. At least nine shootings took place in Denver and Aurora July 2 through July 4, and one of them was fatal. Five of the incidents were reported by the Denver Police Department and the...
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Police break up large group setting fires, jumping on cars in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police broke up a large group of people who they said were setting bushes on fire, jumping on cars and setting off fireworks in Boulder Monday night. Police said the incident, which they described as a "large party," happened in the area of 17th Street and Cascade Avenue and surrounding streets. They said the crowd was jumping on cars, setting bushes on fire, and setting off fireworks. A few burglaries were also reported, police said.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Firefighters contain fire burning near homes in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Firefighters made quick work of containing a brush fire that threatened homes in Arapahoe County just west of E-470 Monday evening, South Metro Fire Rescue said. The fire started near the 3800-block of South Himalaya Way, which is near the intersection of South Himalaya Street and...
AURORA, CO

