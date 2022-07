SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — Two people, both possibly juveniles, were shot during an encounter between two groups Monday afternoon in Springhill, authorities said. One was flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport in critical condition. The other was taken to Springhill Medical Center for treatment of wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, Webster Sheriff Jason Parker said.

SPRINGHILL, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO