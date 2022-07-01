ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwell, IA

Drone3: A north Iowa golf course is showing its patriotism with large American flag painted on 1st hole

KIMT
 4 days ago

ROCKWELL, Iowa - A north Iowa golf...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Celebrating America's independence in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's an annual tradition in North Iowa, where throngs of people from near and far set out lawn chairs, blankets or tarps along Main Avenue to celebrate America's independence. Moving musicians, literally, on the back of flatbeds, high school bands, businesses and some area political leaders...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Iowa driver dies after crashing through home's front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City, according to KCCI in Des Moines. The patrol said 32-year-old...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwell, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Radio Iowa

Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison

A man sent to prison for his involvement in a 1969 crime spree in northern Iowa has died in the Iowa State Penitentiary. According to Iowa court records, Elvin Gilroy was one of four men who broke out of a jail in St. Cloud, Minnesota in June of 1969. They stole a county car, ditched that vehicle and stole another car. They made their way south and robbed a grocery store in Spirit Lake, a filling station in Emmetsburg and the Fareway Store in Algona. Melvin Bay, the store manager in Algona, was shot during the robbery. He died ten days later.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
RADCLIFFE, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale man dies in northern Iowa motorcycle crash

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An Urbandale man has died after law enforcement found him near a motorcycle in a Kossuth County ditch. The crash was reported on Saturday at about 11:48 p.m. Kossuth County deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle in a ditch near the corner of...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#American Flag#Patriotic#Patriotism#Linn Grove Country Club
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

1 adult, 2 children injured in NE Iowa train vs. truck crash

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) – Three people, two of them children, were hospitalized after a truck vs. train accident Sunday afternoon in Parkersburg. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at 2nd Street and the railroad crossing. Aleshia Meeks, 28, was driving a pickup truck at the crossing and didn't yield to the Canadian National train headed west on the tracks and was hit.
PARKERSBURG, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
KIMT

Winnebago County man dead following one-vehicle crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - A north Iowa man was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol said Troy Vaudt, 42, of Buffalo Center, died in the crash just after 4 p.m. Authorities said Vaudt’s vehicle rolled at County Road R20 and 390th St.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Cerro Gordo Co.

VENTURA, Iowa - A northern Iowa motorcyclist was airlifted following a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 4:30 p.m. at 170th St. and Cardinal Ave. A 2006 Harley-Davidson driven by Robert Summers, 31, of Belmond, was traveling westbound when the motorcycle...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cerro Gordo County

(ABC 6 News) - The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist was airlifted to MercyOne after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Ventura. Deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash on Saturday just after 4:30 p.m. near 170th Street and east of Cardinal Ave., when deputies arrived they found the man unconscious and breathing laying in the north ditch.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Faribault County Register

W’bago’s SuperValu bites the dust

Monday, June 27, marked both an end and a beginning for one of Winnebago’s Main Street mainstays. For the past few years, Winnebago’s aging, but historic SuperValu building has crumbled into a decrepit eyesore and veritable safety hazard. Hoping to transform the unusable building site into a valuable...
WINNEBAGO, MN
KGLO News

Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local chiropractic business to plead guilty

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing money from a chiropractic business. 25-year-old Sydney Keith is accused of taking over $10,000 between April 2019 and October 2020 while she was employed at Haas Chiropractic in Mason City. Keith was charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
MASON CITY, IA
KWQC

Police: One injured in Rock Falls motorcycle accident

Look for sunshine today and Sunday, the showers and storms for the July 4th holiday. First Alert Forecast - A nice weekend ahead with low humidity Saturday. First Alert Forecast Friday PM 7/1: Holiday Weekend Forecast. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT. There is a chance of rain...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy