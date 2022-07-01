ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tsitsipas fancies a snog and Salah signs new deal – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erzGv_0gSHTqCJ00
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 1.

Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas was brushing up on the local lingo.

Serena Williams was keeping busy away from the court after her first-round exit.

Liam Broady’s celebration earned him a new fan.

Katie Boulter also had football on her mind, representing England ahead of Euro 2022.

Football

Big news from Liverpool.

July 1 also meant new signings could become official.

Richarlison said goodbye.

Manchester City celebrated the anniversaries of previous deals.

A new ‘do for Allan Saint-Maximin?

Top bombing.

The Lionesses celebrated.

Hearts paid tribute to their war heroes.

Bird is the word.

Striker day.

Cricket

England newcomer Issy Wong reflected on a special moment.

India duo Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja earned plaudits.

Nathan Lyon scored a top-10 hit.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Joe Root relishing being a ‘rock star’ after England’s historic win over India

Joe Root has revealed England captain Ben Stokes has inspired his record-breaking Test team to play “like rock stars”. England went head to head with the Glastonbury festival in the entertainment stakes last weekend when they completed a series whitewash over New Zealand and have taken their status as cricket’s headline act to new heights over the last five days against India.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Rishabh Pant
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
Person
Nathan Lyon
newschain

A golden summer for England’s Yorkshire run machines

England have produced four remarkable Test victories since the start of the international summer, with a series whitewash over New Zealand and a record-breaking chase against India at Edgbaston. Two men have been front and centre during that sequence, with Yorkshire pair Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow responsible for seven...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Ceri Holland says new Liverpool contract was ‘no-brainer’

Wales midfielder Ceri Holland admits signing a new contract with Liverpool was a “no-brainer”. The 24-year-old joined in January 2021, direct from the United States college system, but has since established herself as a full international as she helped the club get promoted back to the FA Women’s Super League last season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

It’s all about the squad – Rachel Yankey knows Sarina Wiegman has options

Rachel Yankey has joked she would not want to be England boss Sarina Wiegman given the selection decisions she has to make heading into the home European Championship. The Lionesses’ three warm-up matches ahead of the tournament, victories against Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, saw substitutes and players that came in among starting line-up changes make significant contributions.
SPORTS
newschain

Divock Origi joins AC Milan after leaving Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi has signed a four-year contract with AC Milan. The 27-year-old left Anfield after six years when his deal expired this summer, having scored 41 times in 175 matches with his goals in the semi-final and final of the 2018-2019 Champions League proving decisive in winning the club’s sixth European Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Forest promotion hero Brice Samba set to leave after Lens contact

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have confirmed they have reached agreement with Lens for promotion hero Brice Samba to join the Ligue 1 club. The 28-year-old Congolese goalkeeper, who saved three penalties in last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final shoot-out against Sheffield United before keeping a clean sheet against Huddersfield at Wembley, has left the City Ground after three years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy