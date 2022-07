NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin Police say the night before Jayland Walker’s death, officers pursued the same car he was driving when he fled from Akron Police. According to a police report, a New Franklin officer attempted to stop the car on Saturday, June 26th around 2:30 in the morning because of a broken tail light and no plate lights.

NEW FRANKLIN, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO