New device could accelerate development of T-cell immunotherapies for cancer

We previously found that lactic acidosis in the tumor environment was permissive to cancer cell surviving under glucose deprivation and demonstrated that neutralizing lactic acidosis restored cancer cell susceptibility to glucose deprivation. We then reported that alternate infusion of bicarbonate and anticancer agent into tumors via tumor feeding artery markedly enhanced the efficacy of transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in the local control of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Here we sought to further investigate the mechanism by which bicarbonate enhances the anticancer activity of TACE. We propose that interfering cellular pH by bicarbonate could induce a cascade of molecular events leading to cancer cell death. Alkalizing cellular pH by bicarbonate decreased pH gradient (Î”pH), membrane potential (Î”Î¨m), and proton motive force (Î”p) across the inner membrane of mitochondria; disruption of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) due to collapsed Î”p led to a significant increase in adenosine monophosphate (AMP), which activated the classical AMPK-mediated autophagy. Meanwhile, the autophagic flux was ultimately blocked by increased cellular pH, reduced OXPHOS, and inhibition of lysosomal proton pump in alkalized lysosome. Bicarbonate also induced persistent mitochondrial permeability (MPT) and damaged mitochondria. Collectively, this study reveals that interfering cellular pH may provide a valuable approach to treat cancer.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO