Cancer

New device could accelerate development of T-cell immunotherapies for cancer

By Imperial College London
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImperial researchers have invented a device that can rapidly select T-cells that are most effective at attacking cancer cells. The new microfluidic device, which is being patented in readiness for commercial development, could be used to rapidly accelerate the clinical development of new T-cell based immunotherapies for cancer. A...

medicalxpress.com

