This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A huge crowd enjoyed spectacular weather Saturday as they celebrated their freedom in Cass City. The annual Cass City Freedom Festival was in full swing, as people lined the street for the Grand Parade Saturday morning. Then everyone migrated to the city park to enjoy arts and crafts, kids games, a petting zoo, food, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and much more.

CASS CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO