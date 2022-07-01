ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona's ground is officially renamed the 'Spotify Camp Nou' as music streaming service teams up with Catalan giants, complete with new signs and branding across the iconic 99,354-seat stadium

By Samuel Draper For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Spotify Camp Nou has officially been renamed after a deal between Barcelona and the music and podcast streaming service went into effect.

The new name features on the grandstand facade at the 99,354-seat stadium, alongside a new mural which features players from the men's and women's sides.

Barcelona and Spotify's partnership officially began on Friday, making the popular entertainment platform the club's main partner and official audio streaming partner, according to the club's website.

Camp Nou was renamed after a new deal began with international streaming platform Spotify

As part of this deal, Spotify will also sponsor the club's senior shirts for the next four seasons, as well as on the kits of the club's pro academies as they nurture incoming talent.

Pedri, Mapi Leon, Ansu Fati, Alexia Putellas, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aitana Bonmati are among the players featured in the mural, alongside the Spotify name.

It is the first time in the stadium's 65 years that it will be rebranded.

Spotify will sponsor Barcelona's senior kits and academy strips as part of the new arrangement
Barcelona president Joan Laporta was part of the team that helped to establish the new deal

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was one of the figures behind the deal, which took six months to finalise before it was initially reported back in March, as previously reported by Sportsmail.

Marc Hazan, VP freemium partnerships and business development at Spotify, will be visiting the ground to oversee the changes made as a result of the sponsorship arrangement.

The Camp Nou site will also become an entertainment hub for the city of Barcelona, containing facilities to help boost the music and podcast scene in the capital of Catalonia.

Spotify will also be a key presence in making audiovisual content around the club's training sessions, to be published on Barcelona's social networks.

The deal does not prevent Spotify owner and co-founder Daniel Ek from owning a different football club in the future.

Ek tried to buy Arsenal in 2021, but failed to convince current owner Stan Kroenke to part ways with the Gunners.

It was recently announced that Barcelona will not play at Spotify Camp Nou during the 2023-2024 season, instead moving to the city's Olympic Stadium to allow their current home to undergo a £1.3billion renovation.

