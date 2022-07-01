Karl ‘Mick’ McOmber

Janice Ann Stayer, Warsaw, passed away peacefully at 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, at the age of 75 after a lengthy illness. She was born on Oct. 12, 1946, in Warsaw, to Delbert and Annabelle (Cartwright) Sievers. She was a lifetime...
Brooks N. Henry, 99, Goshen, died at 4:43 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare. He was born Dec. 29, 1922, in Altoona, Penn., to Wilbur Franklin and Violet Selina (Earnest) Henry. He married Nadene (Carlisle) Henry Dec. 8, 1945; she preceded him in death April 5, 2019. Surviving...
Barbara Jo Bahney, 84, Macy, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at her home. Barb was born Nov. 15, 1937, in Peru, to the late Floyd and Lavina (Hahn) Mygrant. She married John L. Bahney Feb. 18, 1956; he survives. She is survived by her husband, John Bahney, Macy; daughters Karen...
Patricia “Trish” A.. Welch, 52, Fort Wayne, died June 29, 2022. She was born Oct. 10, 1969, in Wurzburg, Germany, to Jimmy and Ann Higley. She married William “Bill” Welch her senior year of college. Trish is survived by her husband, Bill Welch; daughters Samantha (Nick)...
Kirk Dwight Barden, 53, Warsaw, died at 7:02 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. He was born June 22, 1968, in Wyandotte, Michigan, to Janet Faye (Moser) Barden and William “Bill” Edward Barden. He is survived by his daughter, Kelaney Barden, Warsaw; mother,...
Beverly Sue Burton, 71, Wabash, died at 2:16 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 25, 1951, in Wabash. She married James Burton at the Middle Street Wesleyan Church in Wabash on June 7, 1969. She is survived by her husband: James Burton, Wabash;...
Thomas A. Meiring, 80, Bremen, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in his home. He was born on May 12, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio. On April 20, 1989, he married the former Roberta Diegel. He is survived by his loving wife: Roberta; daughter: Grace (Jim Sanders) Potter, Delta, Ohio;...
NORTH MANCHESTER — Cardinal Services, which operates WIC offices in Kosciusko, Wabash and Miami counties, will close the North Manchester WIC office and add hours at the Wabash office. The North Manchester closure is effective Sept. 16. The North Manchester location does not meet WIC standards. After searching available...
Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following accident:. 5:51 p.m. Saturday, July 2, West SR 14, east of South CR 675W, Silver Lake. Driver: Jeffrey W. Brubaker, 59, South CR 100W, Silver Lake. Brubaker was traveling west on SR 14 when a deer entered the roadway. Brubaker complained of elbow and lower arm pain. Damage up to $2,500.
MILFORD — A home occupied by the Pete Gawthrop family and Van Patton family at 8229 Old SR 15, Milford, was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning, July 5. The occupants of the home were able to escape without injury. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the families.
WINONA LAKE — Grace Brethren Investment Foundation Inc., headquartered in Winona Lake, has officially changed its name to Grace Financial. The new name and supporting brand were launched on July 1, 2022. By simplifying its name, the organization is working to align its history and vision more closely for the future.
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 100 block EMS T25B Lane, Leesburg. Officers investigated a report of strangulation and battery. 2:55 p.m. Monday, July 4, 4900 block North CR 250E, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 2:16...
ETNA GREEN – They came by foot, by golf cart and by horse-drawn buggy to Etna Green for the annual Fourth of July parade on Monday, July 4. Sunday conditions and pleasant temperatures in the late morning set the stage for near-perfect parade weather as hundreds – maybe more – turned out for the parade.
SYRACUSE — The weather was perfect for the 4th of July Wawasee Flotilla Road Race. The race started at 8 am at The Syracuse Community Center and took runners on a journey around the Syracuse Lake area. Runners competed in a 3.3-mile race and 8-mile race. The men’s first...
AKRON — Kinsey Atkins decided to enter the Miss Akron 4th of July pageant this year. It was her first time ever in a pageant, and she won. Atkins, 17, was crowned Miss Akron on Friday, July 1, by 2021 Miss Akron Kayleena Agnew. She topped four other girls to win the title.
INDIANAPOLIS — Kosciusko County Prosecutor Daniel Hampton was recently voted in as a member of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council Board of Directors during its annual summer conference. Daniel Hampton has been serving Kosciusko County for over 17 years. He has been the prosecuting attorney since 2011. Scott County...
WARSAW — Delta Theta Tau sorority sisters want to thank our Warsaw community friends who help us raise funds through our annual spring geranium sales and our fall butterbraid sales that we distribute philanthropically back into our local community. The sorority sisters recently presented Healthy Families a check for...
