The long-awaited, much anticipated San Jose Creek Bike Path Project (Project) has reached the next stage in the process. The public is now able to review the environmental document for the project and provide comments until August 1, 2022, at noon. The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project is an important component of the City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan as it will provide a critical connection between existing bike routes north of U.S. 101 and the Atascadero Creek Bike Path to the south. In particular, it will connect bike routes north of Calle Real all the way to the Coast Route, that connects to Goleta Beach, UCSB and into Santa Barbara.

GOLETA, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO