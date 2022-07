SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Glenham man was sentenced to nearly two years in prison and must pay $144,000 in restitution on a bank fraud charge. Gabe Outtrim 43, was sentenced on June 27 to 21 months in prison for defrauding the CorTrust Bank branch in Leola, according to the Department of Justice in South Dakota.

LEOLA, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO