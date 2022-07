Click here to read the full article. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have surprised some with their choice of new communications secretary, recruiting deputy editor of the Daily Mail Tobyn Andreae. The Times of London reports that Andreae will start his new role in the coming months, and the royal couple hope he will be a strong driver of their public relations in the run-up to the Prince of Wales ascending the throne. The choice of Andreae has raised some eyebrows as his employer of 20 years, Associated Newspapers, has previously been on the opposing side...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO