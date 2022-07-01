ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayo Clinic joins coalition looking to end shortages of essential medications

By Sam Shilts
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic has joined the End Drug Shortages Alliance in an effort to ensure access to medications.

The goal of the coalition is in their title: preventing a shortage of essential medications in the U.S.

Eric Tichy, Mayo Clinic’s division chair of Pharmacy Supply Solutions serves as chair of the alliance’s board.

“Drug shortages continue to impact patient care and care delivery. Mayo Clinic is joining this collaborative effort to help ensure patients have access to essential medications and treatments when they need them,” Tichy said.

There are more than 200 ongoing drug shortages in the U.S. since 2018, according to Mayo Clinic.

