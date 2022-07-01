ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bonaventure, NY

Bonnies Seanon 22-23 Opener Vs. Saint Francis Announced

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown to the 2022-23 St. Bonaventure men’s basketball season can officially begin as the first action of the campaign has been announced with the Bonnies hosting Saint Francis Monday, Nov. 7 at the Reilly Center....

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

3 Pennsylvania schools merge to become Pennsylvania Western University

Three Pennsylvania universities are now one. Edinboro University, the California University of Pennsylvania, and Clarion University have united under the name Pennsylvania Western University – or PennWest. The merger became official on July 1. Each of the campuses will retain its own name under the PennWest umbrella. The colors...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Bonaventure, NY
Sports
City
Saint Bonaventure, NY
Saint Bonaventure, NY
College Basketball
Saint Bonaventure, NY
Basketball
Saint Bonaventure, NY
College Sports
YourErie

Woman makes the swim across Lake Erie from Canada to North East, Pa.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A world-class swimmer “dives in” to another challenge as she works to form a regional series for open water swimmers. Abby Fairman was named the 2021 Marathon Swimming Woman of the Year. On Sunday, she swam from Long Point in Canada to Freeport Beach in North East, Pennsylvania. In recent years she’s completed […]
NORTH EAST, PA
Field & Stream

Straight Talk From the Deer Guides: A Pennsylvania Pro Talks Big-Woods Bucks, Bad Gear, and Blown Chances

Steve Sherk offers one of the most unique guided deer hunts in the country. The Pennsylvania guide hunts the Keystone State’s Allegheny Mountains, and virtually all of his hunts are on public land. Sure, you can enjoy the same hunt on your own, without paying Sherk a dollar. But there’s no way you’re going to know the terrain, the deer habitat, or individual bucks like Sherk does. “I was born here and have been hunting these mountains since I was a boy,” he says. “I kind of fell into guiding by accident. I was writing some outdoor articles for a local newspaper about hunting deer, grouse, and turkeys here, and people started contacting me and asking if I’d take them. When I realized there was an interest, I kind of dipped my toe in, and when it started to build, I threw myself into it. These days I spend at least 300 days a year in the mountains—scouting, shed hunting, running trail cameras, and picking out stand sites. I rarely hunt any more, because it gives me the most pleasure to get my clients on the bucks I’ve been following throughout the year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Series#Division
CBS Pittsburgh

Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello Blasts Extraordinary Session, New Concealed Carry Law

A state lawmaker from Chautauqua County is criticizing the new concealed carry gun law that was passed by the New York State Legislature. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, State Senator George Borrello said the legislation will "only provide criminals with a sure-fire guarantee that they can go on a rampage in hospitals, schools and other so-called 'sensitive places.'" The Sunset Bay Republican also called the provision requiring business owners to explicitly state whether they will allow concealed weapons on their premises "egregious."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Salon

He's on a mission from God: Pennsylvania GOP candidate Doug Mastriano's war with the world

An animating element of politics in the age of Trump is that some people are increasingly living out religious metaphors. These metaphors are derived from contemporary understandings of the Old Testament by new elements within Christianity. This has been central to the campaign of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who recently won the Republican nomination for governor. (He will face Democrat Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's current attorney general, in November.) These metaphors are also integral to a movement of the post-insurrection religious and political right that is still in its formative stages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
waynetimes.com

NY governor: State to limit where guns can be carried

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign explicitly saying guns are welcome, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. The Democrat said she and legislative leaders have agreed on the broad strokes of a gun control...
ALBANY, NY
FOX 43

21 Pennsylvania school districts to close for Diwali 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 2020. Twenty-one public school districts in Pennsylvania will be closed for Diwali this year, according to Hindu statesman Rajan Zed. On Oct. 24, the Bensalem Township, Central Bucks, Central York, Coudersport Area, Council Rock, Downingtown Area, Ferndale Area,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular store chain plans to open dozens of new locations in Pennsylvania

A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Current power outages in Erie

Update: As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, the number of people without power in Erie has gone down to 58 total. There are 13 reported power outages in the City of Erie, 44 still in Harborcreek, and less than five in Millcreek. Update: As of 9 p.m. Friday, the numbers continue to fluctuate as there are […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy