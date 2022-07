Less than a year after Texas and Oklahoma jolted college sports and bolted the Big 12 for the SEC, we have another massive development. USC and UCLA are off to the Big Ten. This might feel like just the latest maneuver in the lengthy realignment and expansion sagas, but this might also be very different. The pattern and the implications can't be ignored, especially if you're trying to figure out what happens next. That's when you might begin to worry about the future, who's involved, who's not and what it all means.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO